Pontera now offers access to Envestnet's BillFin solution to streamline 401(k) account billing for financial advisors

Integration with hosted RIA billing solution to help advisors more efficiently collect payment for managing workplace retirement accounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera™, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive 401(k) account management from their financial advisor, has announced the availability of Envestnet's BillFin solution through an integration to make 401(k) account billing more efficient and seamless for financial advisors.

BillFin is a flexible and easy-to-use billing solution that has modernized how advisors and planners bill their clients by enabling advisors to calculate fees, create invoices, and calculate payouts for fee splitting. The platform offers flexible billing setup, standardized billing templates, an intuitive user experience and more. With this integration, advisors who use Pontera to manage their clients' 401(k) accounts can offer more efficient billing.

"By adding BillFin capabilities, we're empowering financial advisors to deliver even greater value and a more comprehensive wealth management service to their clients," said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer, Pontera . "Pontera's growing technology partner community enables us to meet advisors where they live by linking our secure 401(k) management platform with the technology tools they're already using, helping them deliver the best possible client experience."

More than 74% of Americans would like professional help managing their workplace retirement accounts, according to the Pontera 401(k) Literacy Survey , which polled more than 2,000 U.S. plan participants, half of whom also work with a financial advisor. The study found advised participants are more knowledgeable, more confident about their future in retirement and contribute more to their accounts. .

Pontera enables retirement savers to get personalized 401(k) management from their trusted advisor, who can employ personalized rebalancing and tax strategies across all of their clients' financial holdings. Pontera integrates directly with more than a dozen leading advisor technology solutions to facilitate seamless account management.

The client-authorized Pontera platform delivers industry leading data security certified under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards . Pontera prohibits advisors from gaining access to clients' login credentials and retirement plan providers' websites. Advisors using the platform cannot order disbursements, make transfers, change beneficiaries or contributions. Learn more about Pontera's commitment to client protection at pontera.com/client-protection .

Upcoming Webinar

Financial advisors are invited to attend a webinar on November 14, 2024, that will explore how Pontera's partnership with BillFin can help to streamline and facilitate 401(k) account billing. To register, please click here .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York, N.Y. Learn more at www.pontera.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

Pontera and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

SOURCE Pontera