Pontera Raises $60 Million to Help US Workers Retire Better

News provided by

Pontera

07 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

ICONIQ Growth backs fintech's efforts to expand access to comprehensive wealth management services for 401(k) participants

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera, the fintech company enabling 401(k) participants to receive comprehensive wealth management services by personal financial advisors, has secured $60 million in a funding round led by ICONIQ Growth. This investment raises Pontera's total funding to $160 million, reinforcing its commitment to address the widespread neglect of workplace retirement accounts held by 85 million Americans—a critical element of the U.S. retirement crisis.

Continue Reading
Professional 401(k) management through Pontera provides retirement savers with peace of mind.
Professional 401(k) management through Pontera provides retirement savers with peace of mind.
Pontera co-founders Uri Levine, Yoav Zurel, Eyal Halahmi, and David Weisz.
Pontera co-founders Uri Levine, Yoav Zurel, Eyal Halahmi, and David Weisz.

After more than quadrupling revenue since its last fundraise announced in February 2022, Pontera welcomed ICONIQ Growth as a new investor in an up round with additional participation from prior investors Blumberg Capital, Collaborative Fund, Hanaco Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and The Founders Kitchen.

"We are proud to support the Pontera team as they empower advisors to help their clients feel more financially secure and retire with greater wealth," said Yoonkee Sull, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth. "Pontera is addressing a growing market need with a solution that benefits the entire retirement ecosystem through a proven approach for financial advisors to compliantly and more effectively manage workplace retirement assets." 

Thousands of financial advisors are now leveraging Pontera's platform to overcome operational hurdles to securely and compliantly manage 401(k), 403(b) and other retirement plan assets as a critical part of their clients' wealth.

Jeremy Abfalter, an Arizona resident, describes his challenges before his financial advisor at Ironwood Wealth Management invited him to the Pontera platform: "I would sign up for a 401(k) through my company… I just didn't feel as comfortable trying to pick [plan] options by myself without having any knowledge or experience in doing it."

Now receiving professional help by his advisor, facilitated via Pontera, he reports: "Having the peace of mind knowing that there are experts at Ironwood who are managing our 401(k) makes it a lot easier for me and stress free."

Studies have consistently shown that the majority of 401(k) plan participants desire more comprehensive assistance with retirement planning, and that a professionally-managed portfolio can generate up to 4% additional annual net returns. However, as over one third of workers seek professional help, financial advisors have historically struggled to manage the entirety of clients' retirement assets.

The operational challenges begin with the workplace retirement account's location; as plans are selected by employers, it is often the case that a financial advisor has no affiliation with the financial institution holding their client's 401(k). To manage these outside assets, financial advisors have for years logged into accounts using their client's credentials—a practice that requires substantial investments in cybersecurity and compliance. Alternatively, advisors have provided rebalancing guidance to clients, assuming the risks of lacking full plan information and implementation oversight.

Pontera alleviates these challenges through its client-permissioned platform, which empowers advisors to analyze, rebalance and monitor 401(k), 403(b) and other held-away accounts across hundreds of financial institutions in a single, unified view. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and integrates with leading portfolio management software to provide clients with a 360° view of their finances. Clients benefit from enhanced transparency, peace of mind and retirement outcomes. 

"It's one of those rare moments in time where if you implement a new capability everyone wins, from the client to the advisor," said Shirl Penney, President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, a leading provider of wealth management and technology platforms to over 300 financial advisors. Penney recently announced that Dynasty is on track to oversee $100 billion in client assets by July 2024.

As the future of social security is uncertain, the U.S. government is working to expand and preserve the 401(k), as indicated by the SECURE 2.0 Act and the proposed Retirement Security Rule. The latter targets $779 billion lost by plan participants during inadequate account rollovers. Earlier this year, Pontera evidenced its solution helps advisors and their clients keep assets in 401(k) plans and minimize suboptimal rollovers.

"This funding is not just an investment in Pontera; it's an investment in the future of every U.S. worker striving for a secure and fulfilling retirement," said Yoav Zurel, CEO of Pontera. "We are proud to partner with investors who recognize the nation's looming retirement crisis and Pontera's role in helping everyday families."

Pontera's collaboration with Dynasty represents a significant achievement in the company's journey since the last funding round; other notable new relationships include Benjamin Edwards, OneDigital, Savant and Wealthspire. In that time, Pontera has also launched new platform integrations with wealth management platforms Addepar, Envestnet and Morningstar.

To learn more about Pontera, visit pontera.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to analyze, rebalance, and report on workplace retirement account assets, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more. The platform is designed to work across the vast majority of retirement plans and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

SOURCE Pontera

Also from this source

Pontera and Wealthspire Advisors Partner to Achieve Clients' Retirement Aspirations

Pontera and Wealthspire Advisors Partner to Achieve Clients' Retirement Aspirations

Pontera, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) management from their trusted financial advisor, today announced a ...
Pontera and Kovack Financial Network Announce a New Partnership

Pontera and Kovack Financial Network Announce a New Partnership

Pontera, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) management from their trusted financial advisor, and Kovack...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.