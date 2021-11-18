SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data and services industry middle market investment bank, built by operators specifically for operators, advised Valicom Corporation ("Valicom") during a recent strategic sale.

Ponterra Advises Leading Technology and Telecommunications Expense Management (“TEM”) Software Company in its Sale

Valicom, of Madison, WI, closed its transaction with EXA Capital, a Delaware buy and hold vertical market software holding company led by Canadian executive. Valicom is a leading provider of technology and telecommunications expense management ("TEM") and optimization software solutions. Valicom's technology enables its middle market clients to increase visibility, streamline operations, and control costs.

"Valicom has operated as a 100% woman-owned business enterprise since 1991, working in industries as varied as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, healthcare and public utilities," said John Rovani, Founder Managing Partner of Ponterra. "EXA's backing gives the specialty TEM software developer and provider access to a hybrid financial and strategic partner to accelerate the company's growth and to help take the company to the next level," said John.

"Ponterra put in a lot of hard work in identifying the optimal partner and negotiating an amazing outcome, including favorable terms, for leaving a legacy and the current team in place," said Nancy Peckham, Founder and CEO of Valicom.

