Ponterra Business Advisors Grows Latin American Advisory Team and Sees Significant Opportunity in Latin American Tech Market

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data, and services industry, middle-market investment bank, built by operators for operators, announced its strategic initiative regarding focused efforts in Latin America.

"Latin America's emerging technology solutions, very attractive high-quality talent, plethora of innovative companies, and close proximity to the US time zones are very appealing to investors and buyers," said John Rovani, managing partner of Ponterra. "Because of this, we are expanding our current focus with a targeted emphasis to provide Latin American entrepreneurs and business owners advisory solutions. Our solutions are specifically tailored to help them maximize value, as well as attract high value professional investors and strategic buyers in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific."

With headquarters in Puerto Rico and presence in North America and Europe, Ponterra recently expanded its on-the-ground team in Colombia to support this targeted effort and provide Latin American clients with direct access to a local, knowledgeable, native-speaking team. With its extensive deal experience with tech / ERP leaders and qualified global private equity groups, Ponterra is well-positioned to provide unique value to Central and South American companies seeking visibility, access, international recognition and liquidity events.

For more information about Ponterra Business Advisors visit http://ponterra.com/.

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in San Juan, PR, with presence in Washington, DC, Bogota, Colombia, Seattle, WA, and Berlin, Germany that strives to help small to mid-sized software, data, and services companies ace their value-maximized exits. Ponterra offers a variety of merger and acquisition, value enhancement and business advisory services. The firm provides clients with software, data, and services expertise, a global focus, deal making experience and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of, and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

