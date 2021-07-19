Ponterra Business Advisors Launches ExitPrep, a Line of Value Enhancement Services

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data and services industry middle market investment bank, has launched ExitPrep.com, a line of services that are designed to help enable business owners to enhance their business value while maximizing potential valuation metrics prior to exiting the business.

ExitPrep

"We are excited about the launch of ExitPrep," said John Rovani, managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors. "A primary area of concern for business owners is leaving money on the table when they sell their business. There is a big difference between running a business in the ordinary course and running a business to appeal to buyers and investors. We have created these offerings to guide software, data, and services companies to help accelerate their growth, increase their value, and enhance their marketability."

Ponterra continues to provide investment banking services in the form of sell-side processes, buy-side processes, and recapitalization services, but will now offer any non-transaction-ready owners and CEOs the opportunity to benefit from ExitPrep, where they can purchase monthly coaching, Exit Readiness Assessments, Value Enhancement Plans, and more in order to better position their company for a future exit or recapitalization.

"Many owners look for ways to optimize their businesses for an ultimate exit. By expanding our service offerings, Ponterra is now ideally positioned to engage with business owners who want to sell down the road, but do not know what their business is worth, what it can be worth, or where to begin."

For more information about Ponterra Business Advisors visit http://ponterra.com/ .

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in San Juan, PR, with presence in Washington, DC, Bogota, Colombia, Seattle, WA, and Berlin, Germany that helps small to mid-sized software, data, and services companies ace their value-maximized exits. Ponterra offers a variety of merger and acquisition, value enhancement and business advisory services. The firm provides clients with software, data, and services expertise, a global focus, dealmaking experience and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of StillPoint Capital LLC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

Contact:

Camille Rovani, Ponterra Business Advisors Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

US Toll Free +1 (855) 205-2500 Extension: 520

International +1 (703) 565-2177 Extension: 520

SOURCE Ponterra Business Advisors