Pontiac, Michigan's Erebus Named #1 Haunted Attraction by USA TODAY - Opens for Season This Friday, the 13th of September

Known for burying guests alive, its Dungeon of Dread filled with unnerving, tormented souls that make blood run cold, its Undead Dolls Quarter, where toys that once filled the dreams of children are now a living nightmare for adults, and more; Erebus consistently ranks as one of the world's scariest haunts.

To kick off the 2019 season, the first 200 people paying full price during the first hour opening day will each receive a free t-shirt with their admission. For more information, please visit www.HauntedPontiac.com, call 248-332-7884, and like us on Facebook. Erebus Haunted Attraction 2019 dates are September 13th and 14th, September 20th and 21st, September 27th and 28th. October dates are, 3-6, 10-13, 16-20, 22-31; and Nov 1-2. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac.

Love fall and Halloween but fear not your thing? Erebus Escape, located at 34 Oakland Avenue, 6 blocks north of Erebus Haunted Attraction in Downtown Pontiac, offers fun without fear at its premium escape room facility. Visit www.erebusescape.com for ticket and reservation information.

About Erebus Haunted Attraction:

Named the number one haunted attraction in the United Stated in the 2019 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, Erebus 4-Story Haunted Attraction consistently ranks as one of the world's scariest haunts. As Michigan's largest haunted attraction and former holder of the Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house from 2005 through 2009, owners Edward and James Terebus have spent nearly four decades plotting terror to keep you up at night.

Opened in 2000, Ed and Jim Terebus have built Erebus into an empire of fear in downtown Pontiac. Named after the Greek god of primordial darkness, Erebus is a four-story playground for your mind. With a staff working year-round, Erebus Haunted Attraction's engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses.

SOURCE Erebus Haunted Attraction

Related Links

https://hauntedpontiac.com

