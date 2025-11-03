Pony Barnes Foundation Invests in the Power of Camp with $685,000 Grant to the American Camp Association

Funding honors the legacy of Dr. Virginia "Pony" Barnes by supporting equitable, life-changing opportunities for youth through camp.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association (ACA) is the proud recipient of a $685,000 grant from the Pony Barnes Foundation to make quality camp opportunities more accessible and equitable.

"We are deeply honored by this generous investment from the Pony Barnes Foundation," said Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association. "Dr. Barnes's lifelong commitment to education and youth development mirrors the very heart of ACA's mission. This grant will expand access to camp experiences that help young people grow in confidence, resilience, and community – values that Dr. Barnes so passionately championed."

The Pony Barnes Foundation was established to honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Virginia "Pony" Barnes – a visionary educator whose life was devoted to empowering others through a love of learning. A pioneering leader in teacher education, Dr. Barnes dedicated her career to mentoring college students and early-career educators, equipping them with the insight and skills to work meaningfully with young people of all ages.

Through her work as a professor of Education at San Jose State University and as the founder and director of the acclaimed, ACA-accredited Montecito Sequoia Camps, Dr. Barnes created vibrant environments where learning was woven into every experience. Her campers and program staff discovered the joy of challenge, the value of persistence, and the power of community. Under her guidance, they developed confidence, curiosity, lifelong friendships, and lasting respect for the natural world.

Dr. Barnes believed deeply in the unique potential of every individual. She championed education that blends theory with practice, intellect with empathy – an approach that continues to influence modern teaching today.

The Pony Barnes Foundation carries that spirit forward by supporting organizations dedicated to education, youth leadership, and personal growth. They are proud to continue her mission by helping make camp experiences accessible to more families and ensuring every camper feels a sense of belonging.

This generous grant to the American Camp Association advances that vision – removing financial barriers so that more young people can experience the life-changing power of camp: building confidence, forging new friendships, connecting with nature, and nurturing a lifelong love of learning.

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the United States that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

Dr. Pony Barnes's work with young people is likened to the germination and growth of a Sequoia seed. The seed of a giant sequoia is no larger than a single oat of oatmeal. Yet from that tiny beginning, a magnificent giant may grow. To release those seeds, it takes either fire or the persistent work of a chicory squirrel. Only then can the seed germinate and begin its journey upward. Many of us have endured life's fires of our own "chicory squirrels," challenges that release what is within us and allow us to grow. We honor the life and legacy of Dr. Virginia "Pony" Barnes who, like a sequoia tree, provided the sparks of growth for thousands of young people who are ever growing, ever living, and still connected, like the sequoia trees within a grove.

