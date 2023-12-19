PONY Communications Wins Inc. Power Partner Award and 11 Other Prestigious Awards

PR and Social Media Firm Recognized for Outstanding Work

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PONY Communications , a female-led, full-service PR & Social Media firm specializing in campaigns that generate widespread interest and credibility disrupting the status quo recognized for its work across a broad range of industries in the US and Canada. To date, PONY Comms has earned 12 awards for its impactful PR campaigns and coverage placements.

This year, PONY Comms was recognized for its strategic thinking, creative campaigns, and unparalleled client service with Inc's Power Partner Award . The winners were selected based on their customers' feedback and the pivotal role these companies played in their customers' success. PONY Comms was honored in five categories: General Excellence, General PR, C-Suite Visibility, Media Relations, and Product PR.

The Power Partner Award received thousands of submissions and honored only 389 firms across diverse sectors such as marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, among others.

"In an industry where PR agencies are frequently replaced, we take immense pride in the fact that over 90% of our clients have chosen to renew or expand their original contracts with us," said Alexandra Pony, Founder and Principal of PONY Communications. "The Inc. Award feels especially meaningful because our clients really went to bat for us: their positive feedback earned us recognition across five different categories, and we were honored alongside major names like VISA, Zoom, UPS, Slack, and QuickBooks."

The Power Partners Award was announced on the heels of 11 other PR awards earned by PONY Communications for strategic PR campaigns with high-impact reach and exposure, including:

3x Hermes Award for Strategic Programs & Media Relations

PR Daily Award for 2021 PR Team of the Year (1 to 9 people)

dotComm Award for 2021 Earned Media in a News Placement

The Stevie Award for 2021 Silver: Woman Entrepreneur of the Year in Canada Bronze: Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations

3x MarCom Awards for Strategic Programs & Media Relations/Publicity

NASA Recognition for the JSC Group Achievement Award for the viral Lunar Loo campaign

In the past year alone, PONY Communications secured 2,454 articles, features, and mentions for its roster of game-changing clients across a broad range of industries including disruptive tech, climate, sustainability, energy, cybersecurity, health tech, architecture & design, affordable housing, manufacturing, and executive thought leadership. Amplifying the efforts of these companies to shape a better future led to a remarkable reach of 156,810,674,837 unique views with placements in various top-tier media publications.

"The stories and coverage we've generated have propelled disruptive brands with noble missions into the media spotlight," continued Alexandra. "We launched Eko into mainstream recognition for its cutting-edge cardiovascular technology, amplified Housing Trust, which aids BIPOC developers in affordable housing creation, promoted Imperfect Foods' Food Waste Week in San Francisco, and introduced Beni, a digital tool combatting fast fashion and carbon emissions through resale shopping. We've championed Climeworks' innovative technology to restore the climate, supported Bright Machines in reshoring manufacturing to the USA, catapulted Dr. Sarah Robbins into the media spotlight to build out her executive visibility, and led multiple NASA campaigns that used crowdsourcing to solve seemingly intractable problems."

PONY Communications' viral campaign for NASA's Lunar Loo Challenge on HeroX became the largest crowdsourcing challenge for HeroX to date, resulting in recognition from NASA for the campaign's outstanding achievement.

Additionally, PONY Communications propelled OhmConnect, a company creating virtual power plants to stabilize the electrical grid, from limited coverage to features in over 1,000 articles across prestigious outlets, including The New York Times, Associated Press, CNN, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg, Fortune, CNBC, and The Economist.

"It's truly an honor to be part of a team of fiercely dedicated women who are not just breaking barriers but also pushing the limits of what's possible," said Allyssa Lanctot, Account Director, PONY Communications. "Together, we're redefining the standards of what a PR and Social Media agency is and making an impact that resonates. Our work speaks for itself and is a testament to how dynamic our team is. We wouldn't be where we are today – with the clients we serve and the awards we've earned – if it wasn't for everyone's dedication to elevating change-making companies looking to make a difference."

