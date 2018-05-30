Pony Oil, LLC Announces Acquisition of 2,018 Net Royalty Acres in Glasscock County, Texas

DALLAS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony Oil, LLC ("Pony Oil") announced that it has acquired a mineral and royalty package of 2,018 Net Royalty Acres across Glasscock County in West Texas. This acquisition adds to the over 25,000 acres Pony has purchased in the Permian Basin since its inception in 2012. Pony Oil's CEO, John Paul Merritt, believes that this acquisition further proves Pony Oil's commitment to mineral ownership and overall development of the Basin.

Acquisition Highlights:

Net Acres: 2,018.66

Location: Midland Basin – Glasscock County, TX

Operated By: Parsley Energy, Inc., Rio Oil & Gas, Endeavor Energy Resources, Laredo Petroleum, Inc., Energen, Pioneer Natural Resources

Proven Zones: Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, Wolfcamp C, Lower Spraberry

Pony Oil facilitated this acquisition through its proprietary mineral engine that has serviced countless landowners across various basins in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming since 2012. Pony Oil will continue to pursue strategic mineral investments in core areas of operation.

About Pony Oil

Pony Oil is an independent mineral investment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Pony Oil currently conducts operations in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming. Their primary focuses are strategic mineral acquisitions for operators and portfolio development. For more information, please visit www.ponyoil.com.

4245 N. Central Expy., Ste. 320 Box 109, Dallas, TX 75205

