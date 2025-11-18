Pony.ai Announces Gen-4 Autonomous Truck Lineup, Set for Mass Production and Deployment in 2026

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announces its fourth-generation (Gen-4) autonomous truck lineup, jointly developed with manufacturing partners including SANY Truck.

The Gen-4 autonomous trucks system will utilize 100% automotive-grade components, reducing the bill-of-materials (BOM) cost per vehicle by approximately 70% compared to the previous generation. By leveraging the majority of components from the latest-generation Robotaxi solution, the system is designed for a service life of 20,000 hours, supporting up to 1 million kilometers of freight operation.

The first two models will be built on battery-electric vehicle platforms. These models are designed for mass production on the thousand-unit scale, with initial fleet deployment expected in 2026.

By adopting the fully redundant design and safety standards utilized in Pony.ai's latest generation Robotaxi, the Gen-4 autonomous trucks will elevate the safety and reliability of autonomous freight transport to a new level. They will be equipped with a fully redundant drive-by-wire chassis, featuring comprehensive redundancy across six key systems—steering, braking, communication, power supply, computing, and sensors—ensuring safe operation under various conditions. These trucks will also undergo rigorous testing, including electromagnetic compatibility, reliability, high-temperature, and extreme-cold tests, to handle complex road conditions and harsh weather commonly encountered in freight scenarios, further enhancing safety.

China, the world's largest long-haul trucking market, is accelerating its transition toward intelligent logistics. Upon deployment, the Gen-4 autonomous trucks are expected to significantly lower costs and increase efficiency in freight logistics. For example, the "1+4" platooning solution, where one lead truck is human-driven followed by four driverless trucks, is projected to reduce freight cost per kilometer by 29% and increase profit margin by 195% compared to traditional freight, based on current trial scenarios. In addition, it is projected to reduce per-vehicle carbon emissions by about 60 tons annually, setting new industry benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Since entering the autonomous truck market in 2018, Pony.ai has expanded its fleet to around 200 trucks, accumulated over 1 billion ton-kilometers of freight transport, and secured the first or among the first autonomous truck road test permits and freight transport operation licenses in multiple regions across China.

SOURCE Pony.ai