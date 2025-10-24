Pony.ai Rolls Out Its 300th ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi, Advancing Toward 1,000-Vehicle Combined Fleet by Year-End

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai, a leading autonomous driving technology company, today announced the rollout of its 300th jointly manufactured ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi — a significant production milestone that accelerates the company's trajectory toward large-scale deployment and commercialization.

The rollout ceremony was attended by Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai, and Yu Liu, Vice General Manager of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. ("BAIC Group"). The ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi was jointly developed and produced in partnership with BAIC. During the 2025 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference (WICV 2025) that was held earlier this month, Pony.ai was invited to showcase the ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi and earned wide recognition and praise from government agencies and industry experts.

Mass production of the ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi began in July 2025. The vehicle is equipped with Pony.ai's Gen-7 autonomous driving system and is designed for full-scenario, all-weather, 24/7 autonomous operation. It is one of the three Gen-7 models that Pony.ai unveiled globally at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025.

Pony.ai's Gen-7 technology marks a significant leap forward in both cost efficiency and safety. By leveraging exclusively automotive-grade components and seamlessly integrating the autonomous driving kit directly into the production line, Pony.ai has successfully reduced the bill of materials (BOM) cost of the autonomous driving system by an impressive 70%. This breakthrough effectively removes a major cost barrier for L4 vehicle mass production while maintaining uncompromised performance.

On the safety front, the ARCFOX Alpha T5 Robotaxi combines BAIC's fully redundant chassis with Pony.ai's multi-layer safety architecture and more than 55 million kilometers of rigorous real-world testing. This robust foundation delivers a safety performance estimated to be ten times safer than that of a human driver.

As mass production accelerates, Pony.ai plans to deploy the Alpha T5 Robotaxi for commercial ride-hailing services across China's Tier-1 cities, while also actively exploring opportunities in key international markets such as the Middle East and Europe. The model has already obtained on-road testing permits in Beijing and Shenzhen and is currently undergoing fully driverless testing and validation in preparation for large-scale deployment later this year.

With the steady manufacturing and rollout of its seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet, Pony.ai is on track to meet its year-end goals of expanding its combined fleet to 1,000 vehicles and achieving unit economic break-even.

SOURCE Pony.ai