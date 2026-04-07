Pony.ai's Singapore AV Deployment Enters By-Invite Rides, Advancing Dual-Engine Strategy

Received regulatory approval to enter by-invite rides in Singapore, the final phase before public-facing services

Marks a key milestone in Pony.ai's collaboration with ComfortDelGro and its overseas commercialization roadmap

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that its autonomous mobility service, operated in collaboration with ComfortDelGro in Singapore, has received regulatory approval to enter by-invite rides, the final phase before public-facing services.

This marks a significant milestone in Pony.ai's deployment in Singapore and further advances the company's dual-engine strategy, under which Pony.ai is scaling its autonomous mobility business across both China and overseas markets. The latest progress in Singapore also reflects Pony.ai's ongoing collaboration with local partners and regulators to support the deployment of autonomous mobility in Singapore.

Operated on a 12-kilometre route in north-east Punggol, the service connects residents in Punggol Northshore and Waterway Sunrise to key amenities including Oasis Terraces, Punggol Plaza, One Punggol and Punggol Coast Mall, while also providing direct access to Punggol Coast MRT station and bus interchange. The route takes around 55 minutes to complete and is expected to save residents up to 15 minutes compared with current public transport options.

Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai, said: "Singapore is an important step in Pony.ai's global commercialization strategy. Entering by-invite rides with ComfortDelGro moves this project into a more operational phase and brings our autonomous mobility technology closer to real daily commuting scenarios. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ComfortDelGro and local stakeholders to support the next phase of deployment in Singapore."

Pony.ai first announced its Singapore deployment in September 2025, positioning the market as an important part of its international expansion. The program builds on Pony.ai's broader strategic partnership with ComfortDelGro, which began with the signing of an MoU in July 2024 and was followed by an autonomous mobility pilot in Guangzhou in March 2025. Together, the two companies have been working to support autonomous mobility deployment in Singapore in alignment with the city-state's efforts to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity through new transport solutions.

The Singapore milestone also reflects Pony.ai's broader dual-engine growth strategy. With a Robotaxi model that has already validated unit economics and demonstrated commercial viability in China, Pony.ai is now bringing that proven experience to more international markets, while continuing to broaden and deepen its domestic footprint. Singapore represents an important step in applying Pony.ai's proven commercialization experience to overseas markets.

The by-invite rides phase will allow invited participants from the local community to experience the service ahead of its next stage of deployment. During this phase, Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro will continue to work closely with Singapore's Land Transport Authority and local stakeholders to gather rider feedback and further refine service operations as the program progresses toward public-facing service.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.

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Pony.ai: [email protected]

SOURCE Pony AI Inc.