Ponyboy Slings, a Craft Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Brand Founded by Seasoned Bar and Beverage Industry Veterans, See Tremendous Initial Growth and Traction in Backyard

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ponyboy Slings, a craft ready-to-drink (RTD) brand founded by seasoned bar and beverage industry veterans Mike and Janell Bass, is excited to announce notable company milestones including strategic expansion, updated packaging and new retail partner roll-outs, just to name a few…

Strategic Expansion into East Nashville

Ponyboy Slings

Upcoming launch into the East Nashville market come the 23rd of September, with wider launch expected come Spring of 2025

market come the 23rd of September, with wider launch expected come Spring of 2025 Working with leading beverage alcohol distributor, Best Brands Distribution, to help bring brand to market

New and Updated Packaging

Launch of new packaging for fan favorite: My Cherry Amour varietal

Whole Foods Roll-Out

Launching in Whole Foods throughout the state of Kentucky with plans to expand strategically into more fitting markets in the year to come with the support of their in-house team Taylor Cathala: "I think it's interesting-when I first looked at the packaging, I wasn't sure what to expect, and I think we all felt the same way. But once I started sipping, it felt nostalgic. Personally, I'm a huge fan-I'm a bourbon drinker with a big sweet tooth-and the cherry, in particular, was really good. I think you've balanced the flavors well. Sometimes fruit purees or juices can be too sweet and clash with bourbon, but you've offset that nicely. The flavor is diverse, even with just a little vermouth or amaro. Very well done. I think when it comes to brand blocking, the aesthetic is beautiful, and the flavor is great. Honestly, we need more whiskey RTD drinks."

Heidelberg Partnership

Joshua Mulberry - Vice President of Kentucky Heidelberg Distributing Company: "Heidelberg Distributing is thrilled to officially announce our partnership with Ponyboy Slings as they embody the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship — Ponyboy Bourbon cocktails. This collaboration is not just a business move; it's a merging of passions, a shared vision, and an opportunity to bring something truly special to our community and beyond."

Ponyboy Slings, a craft ready-to-drink (RTD) brand founded by seasoned bar and beverage industry veterans Mike and Janell Bass, is setting out to redefine bourbon culture with their innovative carbonated bourbon-based canned cocktails. After two years of meticulous product development and brand creation, Ponyboy made its official debut in July 2023, embodying the founders' mission to make bourbon more accessible, enjoyable, and inclusive. The brand's vision is to bridge the gap between traditional bourbon culture and a broader, more curious audience that may have previously been hesitant to explore whiskey.

Ponyboy Slings offers a refreshing new way to enjoy bourbon, creating well-balanced, bubbly cocktails that invite everyone to appreciate this classic spirit in a modern, approachable form. With over four decades of combined expertise in cocktail development and hospitality, Mike and Janell have poured their passion and industry knowledge into every can. Operating as a lean startup, the duo is committed to strategic growth and market expansion, with plans to launch into the Tennessee market in Q2 2025 and continue expanding into one new market per year.

"We believe Ponyboy is more than just a brand; it's a movement aimed at challenging the norms of the bourbon industry. By offering a sessionable option that embodies inclusivity, creativity, and a reimagined approach to enjoyment, we truly believe the brand is positioning itself to be a catalyst for change within the wider sector," states Janell Bass, Co-Founder of Ponyboy Slings.

Bass continues, "The fun and entertaining persona of Ponyboy invites consumers to join the celebration, setting the stage for a fresh take on bourbon culture. As founders, we are committed to leading the charge by launching our brand in our own local market initially while offering consumers throughout the state a premium cocktail experience that sets a new standard for taste and quality."

In line with their strategic vision, Mike and Janell are building key partnerships through ongoing fundraising efforts, ensuring that they bring on board individuals who share their commitment to growing their brand. The insights gathered from their market presence will guide the brand's expansion, helping them scale in the most suitable markets. With a focus on data-driven decision-making and strategic partnerships, Ponyboy Slings is poised to become a leading brand in the bourbon-based spirit RTD segment, redefining what it means to enjoy bourbon and bringing people together in the process.

To learn more, visit https://www.drinkponyboy.com or check out their Instagram .

