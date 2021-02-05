PonyCycle Introduces Classic Model U Series Ride-On Horse Toy Popular with Well-Known Celebrities

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ride-on horse toy company PonyCycle, Inc. is introducing its highly popular Classic Model U Series mechanical riding horse. Unlike other ride-on horse toys, such as traditional wooden rocking horses and electric-powered cars, the PonyCycle offers an authentic riding experience as its unique propulsion system simulates real horseback riding for kids. An extremely sought-after toy, the PonyCycle is even a favorite among the kids of celebrities.

"A pony has always been that one ultimate gift that a lot of kids want. Now, with the PonyCycle ride-on horse toy, kids can finally experience what horseback riding is truly like," said Ada Gong, U.S. Marketing Manager at PonyCycle. "With a unique mechanism that requires kids to use fully-body motions to make the PonyCycle gallop (which are similar to motions made when riding a real horse), it's the perfect toy for little cowboys, cowgirls, and princesses who are wishing for a pony"

"It's what fairytales are made of!!! The love of a girl and her horse. My granddaughter is forever in love with her PonyCycle. It is beautifully made, easy to assemble, and the answer to any child's dreams! Thank you PonyCycle." – Jill S.

"My daughter wanted "a real pony" for her birthday. Since that wasn't an option, I researched ride on ponies and stumbled upon PonyCycle. We decided to get her one, and it was by far worth every cent. My daughter absolutely loves riding her unicorn, named her, brushes her hair, and plays with her every day. We recently went out of town and daily she mentioned how she missed her unicorn and couldn't wait to see her. Beautifully made, well crafted and a great addition for any child." – Jenny P.

The PonyCycle ride-on horse toy:

Doesn't require the use of electricity or batteries.

Has a soft and supple plush fabric exterior that is comfortable to touch and comparable to a real horse.

Is highly stable and doesn't easily deform.

Features non-slip and wear-resistant pedals.

Has a comfortable memory foam raised seat.

Features a safety one-way wheel that doesn't scratch.

PonyCycle ride-on horse toys come in two sizes: a small version that is suitable for kids between the ages of three to five and a medium version that is suitable for ages four to nine. They also come in a variety of colors, including brown, chocolate brown, black, zebra, white unicorn, and pink unicorn.

The Classic Model U Series ride-on horse toy is available for purchase on Shop.PonyCycle.com . The shop also offers PonyCycle's range of Premium Model K Series pony toys, which feature an upgraded design and come with various accessories for added fun.

About PonyCycle, Inc.

Based in Mercer Island, Washington, PonyCycle, Inc. is the creator of the PonyCycle, a popular ride-on horse toy that gives kids a realistic horseback riding experience. The company currently offers two models of the PonyCycle: the Classic Model U and the Premium Model K. PonyCycle toys are also sold around the world, with the company having customers spanning 90 countries. For more information, please visit PonyCycle.com .

