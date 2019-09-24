Poo-Pourri And Hotels.com Debut #FirstPooWithBoo Content Partnership

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Poo~Pourri, the original before-you-go toilet spray, and Hotels.com, the go-to source for booking accommodations, unveil a hilarious content partnership starring their famous brand characters in #FirstPooWithBoo. The co-branded ad campaign tackles one of the biggest moments couples experience early on in their relationships: their first overnight trip together and facing the inevitable fact that their significant other poops. Pooping in front of your partner happens and it doesn't have to stink!

The #FirstPooWithBoo campaign consists of a long form narrative separated into several smaller social campaign spots. In the ad, brand characters Poo-Pourri Lady (Bethany) and Hotels' Captain Obvious act as sports commentators narrating the extent people will go to in trying to avoid their significant other from finding out that they need to drop a load off. From a disastrous trip to the hotel lobby bathroom to drowning out those sounds with the "sink silencer", guests inevitably learn that using Poo~Pourri, a magical toilet spray made of natural essential oils, will solve all their relationship-killer woes when sharing a hotel room together for the first time. The ad campaign, concepted and executed by Crispin Porter Bogusky, will run for six weeks on digital, streaming and social channels.

In a survey of 1000 people executed by Hotels.com, 37% of people find going number two the most anxiety inducing part of the first trip with their significant other. And 73% will go to great lengths to avoid using the hotel bathroom with their significant other in the room. For those times when Poo~Pourri isn't readily available, Hotels.com and Poo~Pourri have developed Poo How-To's consisting of detailed illustrations for moves and techniques when you need to go number two and S.O. is nearby.

To celebrate the partnership, Hotels.com and Poo~Pourri also created a limited run of co-branded boxes featuring Poo-Pourri's best-selling scent, Original Citrus. The first 500 shoppers on hotels.com/firstpoowithboo will receive the product free! Once the 500 run out, the limited edition co-branded boxes will be available for purchase for $9.95.

"The first trip with your significant other is a big milestone for people, and the anxiety over the shared hotel room bathroom is real," said Katie Van, Director of North America & LATAM Brand Creative at Hotels.com. "Hotels.com and Poo-Pourri are the perfect combination for that first trip together. And who better than Captain Obvious to act as a commentator – literally – about that experience?"

"This is an issue that every person faces at some point in their lives and we all need to drop the shame," commented Suzy Batiz, Founder and CEO of Poo~Pourri. "If our campaign helps to liberate couples during a first romantic trip together and transform the experience into one of humor and confidence, we've done our jobs. And of course, there's an important lesson to be learned here: always travel with Poo-Pourri!"

About Poo~Pourri

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com .

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-Winning" loyalty program you earn Rewardᶧ nights while you sleep and get access to instant savings like Secret Pricesᶧ … what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

