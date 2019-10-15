Poo-Pourri Announces First Celebrity Brand Campaign With Jonathan Van Ness

"We are consistently iterating how we show up to delightfully shift the way the world thinks about pooping with humor and relatability," states Poo-Pourri SVP of Creative Nicole Story. " JVN is authentic and owns his s***. He transforms people to be the best version of themselves no matter what - so who better to help us tell the world about our life-changing product?"

Poo-Pourri is not just selling a toilet spray – the brand has bottled confidence, liberating us all to go wherever, whenever! In the video Jonathan shows up as the cheerful Pooleader making honest connections with each pooper by asking them deeply personal questions about what they're "holding in" and encouraging them to let it go.

"I love the idea of de-stigmatizing things that have shame attached to them," comments Jonathan regarding the partnership. "I've dealt with poo shame myself and this campaign was a fun way to instill confidence in others. People poop, and sometimes you feel weird about pooping, but you just gotta go!"

The campaign, executed by Poo-Pourri's in-house creative team in partnership with NBCU and Broadway Video, will live throughout June 2020 and is supported with digital, streaming and social ads.

Join the poop-positive conversation online at PooPourri.com and on social with @PooPourri & @JVN.https://www.instagram.com/jvn/?hl=en

About Poo~Pourri

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com .

Contact:

Rachel Champlin

Rachel@PooPourri.com

SOURCE Poo~Pourri

Related Links

http://www.poopourri.com

