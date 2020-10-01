Poo-Pourri Innovation Leads To Bidet Launch

Poo-Pourri Bidet uses fresh water from your water line to fill retractable dual nozzles that clean front to back. Installation is easy – no plumber or electricity required. The device connects at the tank instead of the wall, making it more universal and eliminating the need to replace your toilet seat. Poo-Pourri Bidet transforms your toilet into a Bidet in less than 15 minutes , and keeps your toilet seat level to reduce the stress on the seat. It's like a spa day… for your butt.

Poo-Pourri Bidet will give you a new booty beauty routine. Poo-Pourri Bidet reduces toilet paper usage by up to 75%, saving up to 100 rolls of toilet paper per year and will pay for itself in as little as 5 weeks. Poo-Pourri Bidet also saves water, helping our planet and saving you money one poop at a time. Your bum – and Mother Earth – will thank you.

"As a brand, Poo-Pourri is focused on innovations that will de-stigmatize taboo odors and the entire bathroom space, while helping save the planet by reducing toilet paper usage," says Poo-Pourri CEO Jeff Berry. "The research shows that bidets make the bathroom experience cleaner, less expensive and earth friendly so it was a natural progression and brand expression for us to develop a bidet that would discreetly transform the bathroom experience."

Poo-Pourri Bidet product attributes include:

Dual-Nozzle for bum bits & front bits

Fresh water pressure control

Easy to install

Budget and earth friendly

Ultra-sleek design and thin profile

Poo-Pourri Bidet is assembled in the USA and made of U.S. and foreign components and comes with a 1-year Happy Hiney Guarantee.

About Poo~Pourri

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 100 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com .

