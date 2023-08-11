Poof.io Launches Pay with Anything: The Future of Universal Cryptocurrency Payments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof Payments, Inc., a leader in web3 crypto payment gateway solutions and MPC blockchain wallets, proudly introduces its "Pay with Anything" feature. This cutting-edge tool enables users to pay invoices with a vast array of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Avalanche, Cardano, Polkadot, and others, while facilitating direct settlements in the invoiced digital asset.

Amid the global pivot towards decentralized finance, digital currencies are gaining unprecedented traction. Emerging innovations, such as OpenAI's Sam Altman's Worldcoin Project, PayPal's USD Stablecoin, and Reddit Moons, may soon be used for online payments alongside long-established giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Litecoin. Meanwhile, networks and their respective tokens like Polkadot, Optimism, Cosmos, Polygon, Avalanche, and Aptos have also captured significant attention in the crypto space.

However, many popular payment platforms often overlook these newer tokens, limiting their potential as a payment method. Poof addresses this gap with "Pay with Anything", offering these burgeoning crypto communities their own dedicated payment rail, alongside conventional payment methods.

Poof responds to the surging demand of newer digital currencies, offering merchants the capacity to cater to a broader audience by effortlessly accepting myriad digital currencies non-custodially, all while eliminating the complexities of multi-wallet management and cross-network bridges. "Poof Pay with Anything" facilitates settlements in merchants' preferred cryptocurrency while allowing users to pay with the currency they have at checkout.

Discover the "Pay with Anything" feature soon on https://www.poof.io and delve into Poof's developer resources at https://docs.poof.io to craft your own integration.

About Poof Payments, Inc.

Leading the charge in web3 payment innovations, Poof Pay is simplifying digital currency transactions for both businesses and individuals. With our non-custodial infrastructure, Poof presents the optimal crypto payment gateway spanning assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Litecoin, XRP, and Dogecoin. Beyond crypto, Poof facilitates traditional payment methods, ranging from chargeback-protected card transactions with Visa and Mastercard to platforms like Zelle and PayPal. Dive deeper at poof.io.

