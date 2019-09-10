Pooja Aniker Promoted to Director of Network Solutions at Groupware Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Pooja Aniker to Director of Network Solutions.

Prior to joining Groupware five years ago, Pooja held various engineering positions at Cisco. As a Senior Principal Solutions Architect for Groupware, Pooja was the lead solutions architect on a number of significant software defined data center and campus deployments for key customers. Most recently, as Engineering Manager, she managed a team of eight pre-sales engineers who worked with sales account managers to help customers solve their business and technology challenges and drive engineering engagements.

In her new role as Director of Network Solutions, Pooja will lead a team of network architects and engineers in the design, implementation and management of secure, automated networks for evolving and next generation datacenters for Groupware customers.

Pooja has garnered numerous recognitions during her tenure with Groupware. Following her first year with the company, she was recognized as Engineer of the Year. In 2018, she was honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as a rising Silicon Valley star who is making a significant impact in her industry and community.

"Deploying the right networking services for IT infrastructure is one of the most critical decisions that a business makes in today's digital era. Pooja has a demonstrated record of successful engineering engagements and has proven herself to be an effective leader as an Engineering Manager. I am thrilled that in her new role, she will be spearheading our efforts in the networking category to provide sophisticated solutions that address our customers' complex needs," stated Vinay Prabhu, Groupware's VP of Engineering.

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to help raise the profile of our networking practice. I look forward to leading and contributing with my team to develop and deliver networking solutions for our customers to strengthen their competitiveness and potential," noted Pooja.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR Contact:

Shirley Ng, sng@groupwaretech.com ; 408-915-2446

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.groupwaretech.com

