Pooky Lighting Joins Visual Comfort & Co.

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co., the global resource for design-led, whole-home lighting, today announced that UK-based lighting brand Pooky is joining the company's family of brands. Recognized for its colorful decorative lighting and distinctive lampshades, Pooky brings a playful and expressive perspective to the Visual Comfort offering while further expanding the company's assortment across style and price point. Pooky will continue to operate independently, maintaining its existing brand identity and business model.

"We're excited to confirm that Pooky Lighting is joining Visual Comfort & Co. We have long admired and respected one another's brands, creative perspectives, and contributions to the world of lighting. This partnership brings together two complementary points of view, while allowing Pooky to continue operating independently with the same creative spirit, character, and distinctive approach that have made the brand so special. Together, we look forward to introducing Pooky to a broader audience through the reach of the Visual Comfort platform."

— Andy Singer, Founder & CEO of Visual Comfort & Co. and Rohan Blacker, Founder of Pooky Lighting

The partnership expands access to Pooky lighting through Visual Comfort & Co.'s U.S. trade and showroom network. Beginning this summer, a selection of Pooky products will be showcased in Visual Comfort's direct showrooms.

At this time, no operational changes are planned for customers, partners, or business operations. Both companies will continue operating business as usual. Visual Comfort remains committed to product innovation, customer service, and support across all customer channels and partners.

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole-home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls, and shading. Collaborating with the most talented designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 65 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

About Pooky Lighting:

Pooky is a British lighting brand founded in 2014 by Rohan Blacker, a serial entrepreneur who named it after his grandmother and wanted to bring fun, colorful lighting and lampshades to people at an accessible price point. The brand launched in the US in February 2024 and is most beloved for its rechargeable products and pattern-forward lampshades. Pooky's unique approach combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities, creating lighting solutions that add character to any space. Their collections range from table and floor lamps to pendants and wall lights, all designed to offer distinctive style without the designer price tag. Pooky Lighting is committed to quality craftsmanship and innovative design that makes beautiful lighting accessible to all. To learn more, visit www.pooky.com.

Press Contact:

Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.