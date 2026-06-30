Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Jacksonville, Florida

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Jacksonville showroom, a 4,000-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including AERIN, Suzanne Kasler, Schumacher, Ralph Lauren, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Jacksonville Showroom at 4907 Big Island Drive

The showroom features an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls, and shading solutions come to life within a home environment. Here, guests can experience the essence of "visual comfort" firsthand, discovering how intentional lighting design not only enhances the richness of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, atmosphere, and overall well-being. The space also integrates motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, to illustrate how smart shading and layered lighting work in harmony to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Jacksonville has become one of the Southeast's most exciting design markets, with a growing community of homeowners, designers, and builders creating exceptional homes," said Gale Singer, Founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "We're proud to establish a presence here and give visitors the opportunity to visualize possibilities in lighting, from recessed and decorative to automated shades, and leave feeling confident in their design decisions."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled by calling 904.799.6186 or at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/jacksonville.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Jacksonville

4907 Big Island Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32246

904.799.6186

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 70 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.