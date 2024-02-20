NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pooky, the UK-based lighting brand known for its unique, colorful designs, is thrilled to announce its official debut in the United States on February 20th, 2024. The launch marks a significant milestone for the brand as it extends its global reach to serve the American market with an impressive collection of decorative lighting and lampshades.

Pooky Set to light up the American Interiors Market with Official US Debut

Founded on the principle that every home deserves good lighting, Pooky has built a reputation for delivering beautifully designed, quality lighting at prices that don't break the bank. Established in London in 2014, Pooky has been transforming spaces in the UK for nearly a decade with its now iconic collection of handmade shades and myriad bases in just about every color, shape, pattern, and size imaginable. From mix-and-match British maximalism to vintage, contemporary, and mid-century-inspired designs Pooky offers a diverse range that caters to various tastes and interior styles - gaining a strong following of interior design professionals along the way.

Pooky holds a unique position in the lighting world in that many of the brand's products are sold individually - so bases and shades can be mixed and matched to create an almost endless array of combinations (well… over 100,000 at the last count…). For an interior-obsessed consumer, it means being able to put together a unique statement piece that perfectly expresses their personality while safe in the knowledge they won't see the same design in their friends' homes. For those who need a little more guidance, Pooky's website offers just that - a tool that shows all of the suggested combinations based on scale so once a base is selected, consumers can search and scroll through to find a perfectly coordinating shade seeing it visualized on screen before committing to buy.

Pooky's curated product selection for the US market launch includes shades, cordless lamps and sconces, table lamps, floor lamps, outdoor lighting, mirrors, and more. These exceptional and popular designs are available for purchase through the brand's dedicated US e-commerce website, offering American consumers friction-free shopping with free delivery, free returns, and 5-7 day shipping.

The official launch date of February 20th, 2024 signifies the beginning of an exciting chapter for Pooky Lighting as it introduces its stunning collection to the American market. Customers can explore and purchase their favorite Pooky Lighting products with the convenience of online shopping, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Rohan Blacker, Founder of Pooky, explains the brand's US expansion: "People have been telling me for years that our American cousins would love Pooky. So after a lot of planning organization, and soul-searching....here we are! We are thrilled, excited, and immensely proud to be finally launching and can't wait to see Pooky lighting in homes across the country."

Pooky Lighting invites media, influencers, and customers to join in the celebration of its official US debut on February 29th, 2024. For more information about Pooky Lighting and its exceptional range of products, please visit www.pooky.com.

About Pooky Lighting:

Put simply, Pooky is a UK-based decorative lighting company that designs and makes high-quality, beautiful lighting that looks like a million dollars but doesn't cost a fortune. Since launching in 2014, we've become the go-to destination for leading interior designers and people with fabulous taste in luminary loveliness. Our vision is to become one of the leading international decorative lighting specialists who light up people's lives. In short, we're loopy about lighting!

Press Contact:

Nylon Consulting PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Pooky