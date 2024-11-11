Pool Brain and Waterguru team up to deliver an industry-first remote data monitoring solution

Collaboration between pool industry tech leaders is the key to eliminating green pools and represents the future of pool service

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool Brain, the leading pool company software platform for medium to large pool businesses, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with WaterGuru, the market leader in residential/commercial pool health monitoring.

This industry-first collaboration enables pool service companies to automatically receive remote pool data in the software platform they're already using to manage their business.

"Pool Brain and Waterguru are a natural match, and we both share the same vision of how technology can significantly advance the pool service industry, both in value delivery and improved profitability," added Paul Fulton, President of Waterguru.

Water chemistry readings, water temperature, and pump flow data are transmitted from Water Guru's device which is installed as easily as swapping out a skimmer lid. The data is then stored in Pool Brain for the associated body of water and works seamlessly with Pool Brain's existing workflows, graphs, alerts dashboard and more.

Remote data monitoring isn't a new concept, but integrating it into an actionable solution has never been done successfully until now. Historically, manufacturers have tasked homeowners to activate remote monitoring functions and forced the pool pro to manually review the data in isolated software platforms. In addition to this, device installation typically requires a trained repair tech and can't be done by the cleaning tech on site. These have been giant roadblocks to making remote monitoring mainstream in the industry. Homeowners aren't always reliable and nobody has time to login to multiple software platforms to review thousands of data points every day.

Now, any pool tech can install a Water Guru device and link it to the Pool Brain app in just a few minutes without homeowner intervention. The data is stored for the correct customer and body of water in Pool Brain and alerts will auto-trigger based on the remote data received. Pool companies never need to review data manually, worry something is being missed, rely on a homeowner for action or use a separate software platform.

Pool Brain's Founder & CEO, Adam Beech, explains why he's excited about the new partnership. "Having my own pool company for over 15 years, I've personally experienced the challenges that have surrounded remote monitoring in the past. The Waterguru team has solved for these challenges. They clearly understand the need for integration with leading software, they deliver a true chlorine reading instead of using ORP, the device can be installed by anyone in a few minutes without tools, the customer isn't needed to activate any features, and flow is monitored in addition to chemistry. Both water chemistry and flow are critical to prevent pools from turning green and one without the other simply isn't sufficient. So much can change between visits that is out of the technician's control. It's only a matter of time before something happens that will turn a pool green and the customer will typically blame you for it. With Waterguru's remote data and Pool Brain's proactive alerts system, pool service companies can be alerted automatically and act quickly before the customer is aware of any problem. Integrated remote data monitoring is the future of pool service and we're proud to deliver yet another first for our industry."

About Pool Brain

Pool company software that optimizes everything. A modern "all in one" solution built by industry experts to give you more time, more money and less stress. Key features include scheduling, route optimization, quotes (estimates), jobs (work orders), automatic billing, products & services, customer management, multiple bodies of water, equipment tracking, custom alerts & issue reporting, service levels, technician controls, mobile app (no signal required), chemical auto-dosing, payments, mass emails and advanced reporting.

About WaterGuru

Pool conditions can become unhealthy quickly for a multitude of reasons, and rarely detected by the human eye. WaterGuru is dedicated to equipping maintenance staff with state-of-the-art technology that automates the live-daily monitoring and analysis of pool health conditions including chemistry and pool pump performance. AI capabilities dispense dosing advice to accelerate the onboarding of new staff, and helping pool service firms work smarter improving labor utilization and expanding the number of pools maintained with existing staffing levels. Whether your business focuses on lodging, pool building, shared community property, or solely on pool water maintenance delivery, the AI-powered SENSE smart-pool monitor is a modern-day tool providing ongoing visibility and helping achieve perfectly balanced water for every client.

SOURCE Pool Brain