HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most exciting holidays approaches, we have some tips to make sure that your backyard is ready for the burgers and hotdogs, family and friends, and maybe even fireworks. Pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses tips for getting your backyard Fourth of July ready.

Decor

Start by hanging a flag and get that red, white, and blue draped throughout the yard. Hanging a flag will keep everyone in the spirit of celebrating freedom and will also be a popular picture spot. Furthermore, adding red, white, and blue accents like pillows on your lawn furniture or cups and plates is a simple way to heighten the spirit and celebration.

Entertainment

The key to hosting a successful Fourth of July party is to keep your guests entertained. Sure, having cornhole in the middle of your backyard may not be the most aesthetically pleasing idea, but for a party, entertainment is essential, and your backyard must be equipped with games. Favorite lawn games like spikeball, kan-jam, and ladderball should do the trick.

Seating

The seating arrangements that are flowing through the yard should be intimate, close and designated to a spot where a conversation is encouraged. Adding a unique feature to each, such as a decoration or a pillow will add a level of comfortability as well.

Grooming

Make sure that your lawn is mowed and that your grass is not too high so guests are comfortable laying down a towel and chatting. You also want to make sure your yard is free of debris like bricks, rocks or anything else that may be harmful when running through without shoes.

And remember - don't forget the small things as well! Making sure there's bug spray in the yard and gas on the grill to avoid any last minute chaotic trips to the store. The Fourth of July is a fun and spirited holiday and using these tips, your yard will be ready for family, friends, food and yes, you should go for those fireworks!

