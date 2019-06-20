HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is here and the sipping should be easy. While summer days should be spent lounging by the pool, it is important to have the perfect poolside drink on hand. It should be equally thirst-quenching, delicious, and have the right amount of kick to it. Pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, list 6 poolside summer drinks to enjoy this year.

Margaritas

Whether you are making a mocktail or a cocktail, margaritas are the quintessential poolside drink. Not only will it give you serious vacation vibes, but with the right flavoring (we're thinking cucumber-infused tequila,) it can be a very refreshing poolside treat.

Shirley Temple

Break out the cherries and simple syrup; a Shirley Temple is a great mocktail for those young swimmers looking for a taste of poolside luxury. Be sure to top off their drinks with extra cherries to give them enough energy to keep swimming all day long.

Lemonade Spritzers

Enjoy a classic warm-weather drink with an adult twist. Regardless of if tequila or vodka is your drink of choice, both are delicious options when looking to give your lemonade pitcher some flair. Mix your alcohol of choice, lemonade, and club soda together for a summer drink you won't want to stop sipping, this drink will taste even better when floating around a sparkling, LOOP-LOC liner inspired pool.

Aperol and Grapefruit Sodas

Sunny days spent by the pool are better with a fruit-flavored drink in hand. Sip your way into relaxation with an Aperol and grapefruit soda cocktail. This two-ingredient recipe is great when looking for a quick drink to keep the stress away in a luxurious backyard retreat.

Watermelon Mojitos

There is no better way to relax and take in the view of a luxurious LOOP-LOC liner than with a refreshing mojito in hand. Be sure to grab your mint leaves, watermelon puree, lime juice, and rum for an afternoon spent basking in the elegance that is your pool.

Summer Tea

Take your poolside iced tea to the next level with a splash of vodka and simple syrup. Not only is this drink easy to make, but it'll leave you and your guests refreshed and ready for a day well-spent by the pool.

No matter what your drink of choice is, be sure to sip easy as you unwind by the pool this summer. Whether you are a cocktail or mocktail lover, a LOOP-LOC pool makes any drink taste sweeter.

