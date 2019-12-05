HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of people think of pool parties as just a summer activity in most climates. However, with the right preparation, pool parties can be a winter activity too. For those in a climate where being outside in the winter is safe, you can throw a winter pool party that is just as enjoyable as a summer one.

Pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares 4 tips for throwing the best winter pool party.

Heat your pool. Having a heat pump in your pool lets you keep the temperature comfortable all year round. Even if you are in a climate that is warm enough to host a pool party in the winter, it still might be chilly enough to enjoy the party more with warmer water. Controlling the temperature of your pool water will help your guests enjoy your pool, no matter the air temperature.

Have plenty of towels and blankets. After swimming in heated water, guests might be a little chilly when they get out of the pool. Make sure you have plenty of towels and blankets available for guests to use when they get out of the water. You will score bonus points with your guests if you have a towel warmer on hand.

Don't forget the decorations. During the winter, you might not have as many decorative items in your yard or pool area. You can highlight the season by utilizing winter decorations for your party -- just be sure that any decorations close to the pool are safe to get wet.

Serve winter favorites. Use your pool party as an opportunity to serve some warm winter favorites. Have your guests sit around a firepit and roast marshmallows for smores, so they can enjoy dessert while staying warm. Also, serve beverages like hot chocolate with multiple topping choices to get guests involved in the experience while getting to sip on something warm.

The next time you want to gather your friends or family for a winter get-together, shake up the usual routine with a pool party. Follow these tips for a winter pool party that is a real crowd-pleaser.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com

