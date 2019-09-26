HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summers come and go, many people decide to go on vacation to reward themselves for all the hard work they put in daily. However, a nice vacation may come at a hefty price. This is why many families are opting for a staycation, allowing them to relax and enjoy the comfort of their own home, while not breaking the budget. Pool Covers Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, shares tips for the perfect end of summer staycation.

Go On A Picnic In Your Favorite Park. Most cities and towns are equipped with all types of greenery. A park is a great setting to really appreciate the changing scenery around you and spend time with the entire family. Grab some of your favorite food, drinks, and games, and head to your favorite park for a relaxing end-of-summer picnic. Enjoy Your Beautiful Backyard (and Pool). For those that are lucky enough to have a big backyard equipped with a pool, entertaining is a pretty easy task. However, if your backyard isn't as grand as you'd like it to be, you can still make the most of it, as long as it's with the ones you love! Grab a grill, swim in the pool, or maybe even just play a few games, and you'll be sure to enjoy yourself as much as you would on a vacation elsewhere. Check Out Local Festivals and Fairs. Many cities and towns tend to have festivals and fairs during the end of summer months. These range from music, to food, to even more niche cultural events. Check out your local community's listings for events in your area and take advantage of anything that piques your interest! Have A Movie Night. If going out isn't your thing, then maybe staying in with a few friends or loved ones will do the trick! A movie night is a simple activity that can be completed with a few snacks or indulgences. Whether it's going to a theater nearby or cuddling up and watching an old film at home, you will be sure to find something to keep you entertained. Check Out Hip Food Spots In Your Area. Many people tend to venture out to other cities or towns to experience new food choices, however, don't lose sight of the ones in your own community. Hidden gems aren't found without being searched for, so take the time to try new food options. Who knows, you may even find your new favorite restaurant or hangout spot.

If you're looking for a more cost-friendly and less logistically challenging vacation to wrap up the warmer months, consider these tips above to create a successful staycation plan for your whole family to enjoy.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

