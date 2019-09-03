HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A home doesn't feel complete until a pool is installed. A pool promotes relaxation, family fun, socializing, and entertaining guests. Those, along with the health benefits of swimming are positives of owning a pool. However, what gets lost in owning a pool is the costly investment it took for it to happen. Like all investments, you will want to ensure that your investment is protected. While you will properly maintain your pool, unforeseen repairs are bound to occur and that is why electing for a pool warranty could be your wisest decision as a pool owner. To have peace of mind the next time you use your pool, pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC discusses why you should invest in a warranty for your pool.

Insurance Blindspot. Most homeowner's insurance does not cover the pool as a part of the policy. As a pool is seen as a luxury, typical homeowner's insurance is not a viable route for a pool warranty. Protect your Investment. While pools tie-in a backyard's look and provide fun for the family, it is often overlooked how expensive it is to install. If you are investing thousands of dollars to professionally install your pool, you will want to ensure that your pool will last for years to come. Depending on where you are located, you could be in danger of twisters, hurricanes and other catastrophic events that could damage your pool. While those events are unlikely, it is still great to have peace of mind in case. With a warranty, you will be prepared. Emergency Fund. Many homeowners don't always have an emergency fund at their disposal for pool repairs. A warranty acts as a safety net in the event an emergency fund is not a viable option. Are You Handy? Like most things around the house, if you are acquainted with power tools and have the ability to fix things, a warranty may seem like a waste of money. However, if you are not handy and would not even know where to start when it comes to repairing your pool, a warranty spares you that headache of attempting to fix it and possibly creating more damage than you started with. Summer Relaxation. You're relaxing in the pool, resting on a float, with the summer rays shining bright. Then you remember, you're not sure what would happen if your pool is damaged. A warranty ensures that no matter when it is - the summer or the offseason - you will be able to stay at ease knowing your pool will always be in good hands.

Pools are a large financial investment and should be treated as much in case anything were to happen to it. A warranty allows pool owners to not only swim easy but know they can do so for years to come.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC swimming pool covers is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

