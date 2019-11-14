Pool Covers Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares 3 Ways to Ensure Your Pool is Properly Covered for the Fall Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and fall is in full swing. By now, you may have already closed up your pool for the fall and winter, so you have nothing to worry about, right?

Well, not exactly. Just because your pool is closed doesn't always mean it's closed properly. If it's not, it could lead to damage over the fall and winter that will render your pool unusable when the warm weather rolls back around. Pool covers supplier, LOOP-LOC shares three ways to ensure your pool is properly covered for the fall season.

Have the proper water level. When closing your pool for the fall, be sure the water level is slightly lower than normal. This ensures that your pool cover fits better, which prevents debris from getting under the cover and prevents weather damage.



Make sure chemicals are balanced. Maintaining proper water quality and chemical levels is just as important while the pool isn't being used as they are during use. Making sure chemicals are balanced at levels that last the whole off season can prevent buildup of debris. Also, ensure that your pool filter is clean and functioning properly, so there will be no issues when opening your pool next season.



Use the highest quality pool covers. Not all pool covers are made equally. Make sure you are using a pool cover that exceeds the Standard Performance Specification Set by the ASTM, verified by the Underwriter's Laboratories testing company. These covers have stronger materials, a tighter level of security, and added safety benefits that other covers do not.



LOOP-LOC covers use double perimeter webbing, double-thick straps, high-strength 302 grade stainless steel springs, and polyester bonded thread -- ensuring your pool is properly covered and will be ready for use as soon as the warm weather comes back around.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

