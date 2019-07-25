Pool Fence Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Explains How to Spot a Healthy Pool

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working long, hot days at work can be exhausting. What better way to cool off than jumping in your pool? Wait, before you put on your bathing suit and jump in, you have to make sure that your pool is healthy and safe. This can be tricky, especially for new pool owners, but don't worry pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, has you covered. To make sure you can start floating away from your troubles, LOOP-LOC, shares 4 ways you can tell if your pool is healthy.

Test the chemicals. Cl or Chlorine isn't just some annoying thing you had to memorize for chemistry class. It's one of the most important ways to keep your pool clean. With the right PH ratio, chlorine is able to kill pesky bacteria. However, if you put too much chlorine in your pool you may end up red-eyed and look like you haven't slept in years. Luckily, there are ways to test it. I know, I know, tests can be intimidating, but with pool test kits and strips, testing is a breeze.

Physical Appearance. If your pool is green it's not clean. I mean think about it you wouldn't take a bath in green water, would you? Although there are different factors (pool finish, time of day, etc.) that affect the color of your pool water, your pool water should not be cloudy, full of debris, and look like a leafy paradise.

Smell. Ew, what's that smell? Surprise, it's your pool. A healthy pool is supposed to be odorless. If you step outside and feel like you just inhaled a gust of chlorine do not go in the water! Repeat DO NOT go in the water. The culprit of that smell is Chloramine, which can be detrimental to your health and the health of your family.

Pools are a fun easy way to relax, but they have to be taken care of properly. Don't let an unhealthy pool make waves in your well being. Always remember to test the PH levels of the water, examine the pool ahead of time, and pay attention to any pungent odors. That way you can make sure that your pool is safe and ready for your arrival. Now, stop worrying about what you're going to make for dinner tonight and hop in already. Your pool is waiting.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

