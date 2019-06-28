HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is in full swing and that can only mean two things; the weather is heating up and so are those summer romances. While an international romantic rendezvous has its appeal, there is something special about creating a special evening for two in the comfort of your backyard. Pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, explains how to turn your backyard into a romantic summer getaway.

Create the perfect pool. Nothing is more romantic than a dip in the pool. Allow LOOP-LOC to help your pool dreams become a reality with a pool liner fit for royalty. Make a splash with your significant other in the pool this summer and create unforgettable memories. Bring on the florals. Flowers are a classic romantic gesture, and classics are classics for a reason. Give your yard a taste of classic romance with well-placed colorful florals. Whether you plant an entire garden or strategically place a few flower pots around the pool, the tone will be set just right and romance will be in the air. Design the patio you desire. Summer romance is all about desire and passion. Take that a step further and use those feelings as a guide to choosing patio furniture. Find pieces that tie into your home decor patterns as well as maximize outdoor comfort. Set up an outdoor dining area. One of the best ways to spend time with a significant other is over the dinner table. Put a spin on your usual dinner plans and set up an intimate dining area in your backyard. You'll be set up for dinner date success with the right decor, furniture, and view of the pool. Place a private feature in your yard. There is nothing more romantic than a place that is made for you and your significant other. Create that space with a focal point in a secluded area of your yard. Whether that focal point is a water feature, statue, or simply an exclusive seating area, you and your significant other will have space to escape to when you crave a moment alone.

When looking to heat up your summer romance, remember these tips to create the perfect romantic getaway without leaving home.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool covers manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable pool fence, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

