HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The job of a pool owner is not always glamorous. There are times when they will have to be pool technicians, lifeguards, or rule enforcers. As a pool owner, you will have a responsibility to keep the swimmers in your pool safe. The best way to do this is to set ground rules and stick to them. It may seem obvious, but there are rule breakers everywhere and knowing why rules should be enforced will help you stick to your convictions. Pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, explains the importance of enforcing pool rules for all ages.

Enforce rules to avoid accidents. The most obvious reason to enforce rules is to keep your swimmers safe and to avoid dreaded accidents. If you feel that there is an influx of swimmers in your pool on any given occasion, it is best to review the rules with them. Regardless of age, there should be rules put in place to avoid those scary swim-related mishaps. These rules may help avoid those accidents as well as give guidance for when problems do inevitably occur. There is nothing worse than an ill-prepared pool owner in the face of an emergency.

Understand the rules you are enforcing. It isn't enough to enforce rules, you must also have a firm understanding of why the rules are there in the first place. Especially when dealing with younger swimmers who question authority. It is important to know the rules and why they have been placed. For pool owners, this may mean taking the time to speak with lifeguards to gain the proper knowledge to keep swimmers in your pool safe. There may also be rules in place that contradict one another, so make sure each rule is clear and serves a safety purpose so they do not confuse you or swimmers.

Change the rules as necessary. Pool behavior, like everything else, changes constantly. Be sure to keep the rules up to date based on who is swimming in your pool. While young adults may not need the same set of restrictions as children, they still need some restrictions since accidents can happen at any age. The best way to prepare rules for swimmers in your pool is to have a set of basic pool etiquette and adjust the rules based on the swimming group. For example, children should not swim without an adult present, but adults should always swim with a buddy.

When preparing for the upcoming pool season, remember that safety should be a top priority. Keep swimmers of all ages safe by enforcing the rules you have put in place to protect them.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC