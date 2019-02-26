Pool Fence Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Explains Why Pool Owners Should Install A Removable Pool Fence This Upcoming Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter cold keeps on coming, you might already be dreaming of refreshing dips in your pool on hot summer days. As you prepare for the first swim with regular off-season pool maintenance, there may be one more investment you should look into: a removable pool fence. Pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, knows the ins-and-outs of pool fencing, and has outlined 5 reasons why every pool owner should install a removable pool fence this upcoming season. Check them out below to see if a fence is standing in your pool's future.

An extra layer of pool protection: The biggest reason to consider installing a pool fence is to better protect both your pool and any small children or animal friends who may find their way near its edges. An unfenced, exposed pool in the summer can be a breeding ground for trouble for homes with young kids or nature-surrounded land. They're an affordable investment for added security: Enclosing your pool doesn't have to break the bank; a removable, mesh pool fence is affordable and easy to install and comes with years of added security around your pool's perimeter. It's a small price to pay for years filled with peace of mind knowing your pool and loved ones are safe and secure from any unwanted incidents. Meet local or state requirements: If you're constructing a pool in an area that requires a fenced in pool, then a removable mesh pool fence is sure to check off all of the regulations you need to meet to be an official pool owner in your area. Mesh fencing is most often available in 4 ft. or 5 ft. heights, including LOOP-LOC's BABY-LOC fencing, along with self-latching gates for added security, all up to normal state and local regulations for pool owners. Doesn't take away from your pool's beauty: A removable pool fence can be installed for most of the year for safety, but they're easily taken down for a big special event where you want to showcase your pool's true beauty to every guest. Plus, even when it's up, a removable mesh pool fence will allow you to still see and admire your pool without much obstruction. Separate your pool from other outdoor spaces: Adding a removable pool fence is an easy way to isolate your pool area away from other outdoor living spaces. This is especially useful if there are days where you just shocked the pool and don't want any swimmers jumping in unexpectedly.

Adding a removable pool fence is a great investment in your family's safety and the safety of your pool, so don't hesitate to begin the installation process come this spring. In the meantime, ponder the idea through the pretty winter snowfalls.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC removable pool fence manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

