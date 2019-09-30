HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool owners invest in their pools for more reasons than one. Not only is it a way to cool down during the hot summer days, it's always fun for the kids and even a way to relax from time to time. Your backyard should be a spot for serenity and peace, and your own pool can assist you in getting to that peaceful state. Pool Fence Supplier, LOOP-LOC, discusses 3 pool relaxation techniques you can do right in your backyard.

Exercising In Your Pool. Although many people may think otherwise, exercise can be a great way to lessen your stress and relax yourself. Focusing on a workout, rather than whatever else is going on around you, can heavily assist you in getting to a serene state. Some have even attributed exercise to promoting mental health and well-being, which inherently makes them calmer and more focused. Pool exercises alone can be particularly relaxing, due to no machines or high intensity being involved. You simply just swim around and stimulate the release of dopamine in your body. Go For A Long Float. If you're not into exercise, or the idea of exercise doesn't relax you, try floating! Potentially one of the most relaxing things is laying down, especially in a body of water. There are even particular ways to float that can help aid in calmness. One in particular, the "Dead Man's Float" involves floating on your stomach and completely relaxing your body. Pair this with some deep breaths, and with practice, your body will be able to loosen up on command. You can even choose to float around on a pool float as well. Either way, your body will thank you for giving it a break and allowing it to loosen up. Swimming Meditation. Meditation has been a key contributor to reducing stress in individuals, amongst many other things. It enhances your self- awareness, can control anxiety, and even has the ability to promote emotional health. Taking your meditation to the pool can be more rewarding than you would think. By immersing yourself in the water, you increase your capability to tune out the outside world and focus on yourself. Relaxation is all about not focusing on any impending problems and issues, and unwinding. It's important to note just how easy mindful meditation is in a body of water, due to the sensory deprivation that arises when you are swimming.

Utilizing these 3 techniques will ensure your pool is not only the centerpiece to your backyard, but also your Zen escape when you need to find peace of mind and relaxation.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC child safety fence is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

