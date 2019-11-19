Pool Fence Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Discusses the Importance of Securing Your Pool Area During the Winter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning a pool is a fun experience. However, it is also a responsibility that should not be taken lightly. Securing your pool for the winter is one part of that responsibility that is important for keeping people and animals safe, even when the pool is not in use. Pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, discusses the importance of securing your pool during the winter.

Securing your pool area during the winter is essential for protecting the safety of everyone who uses your yard. This need becomes even more apparent during the winter, where snow and ice can hinder visibility of the pool area. Just because your pool is not in use during the winter months, does not mean that your family won't be using the yard -- after all, snowmen have to be built somewhere!

If you are looking for advice for securing your pool area for the winter, here are two of the most effective ways, alongside proper supervision:

Safety pool covers. Safety covers are strong and secured to your deck area, so they make for a great way to protect your pool area. Whether you select a solid safety cover or mesh, make sure they are made of the strongest materials that exceed the industry ASTM standards, by a company that is UL certified.

Pool fencing. To keep your swimming pool area as safe as possible, it's best to use multiple layers of protection. A safety fence is a great additional safety layer because it prevents children and animals from gaining access to the pool area. Many pool fences are designed to be removable, so you can put them up and take them down based on your needs.

This winter, have peace of mind and ensure safety by securing your pool area.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

