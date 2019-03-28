HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a pool in your backyard is a great feature for any home and offers a fun, easy way to cool off in the warmer months of the year. With all the fun of owning a pool, there also comes the responsibility of keeping children safe around the pool area. Pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, explains the benefits of mesh pool fencing and how it can help keep kids safe in your backyard.

Having a mesh pool fence helps secure your pool perimeter and enhance pool safety. While the fence is not completely child or animal proof, it does provide an extra layer of protection if a lapse in supervision occurs. If a barrier is too low, a child or animal can simply climb over into the pool area. A mesh pool fence will help deter any children or wildlife from getting into the pool and potentially into the water. If you're purchasing a mesh pool fence, it's important to get a self-closing, self-latching, lockable pool gate.

Mesh pool fencing is affordable and easy to use. They remain popular due to the versatility, durability and easy installing and removing process. Permanent fences, such as glass, may provide a clear view of your pool, but they're difficult to maintain and to remove. Mesh pool fencing is lightweight, fully removable and replaceable so you can have the extra layer of protection only when it's needed. The open weave, mesh fabric even provides visibility, UV stability, and easy cleaning.

Having a mesh pool fence in your backyard can also provide peace of mind and convenience when entering and leaving the pool area. When you have a self-closing and self-latching gate, it will only take a few seconds to get into your pool area and jump right in, all while having the peace of mind knowing that any children in your home will be safe.

When it comes to keeping children safe around pools, there's no substitute for adult supervision. However, we understand that no parent can be everywhere at every minute. Removable mesh pool fencing is a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection for your pool area.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC Removable Pool Fence Manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

