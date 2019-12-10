HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve is a great time to look back on all the great things that happened this past year and look forward to the year ahead. It's a great time to spend with family, friends, and your pool! If you live in an area that allows you to be outdoors as the year changes, take advantage by throwing the ultimate pool party.

Pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares 4 ways to ring in the new year with your pool.

Pool themed snacks. One of the easiest ways to get your guests into the pool party spirit is by theming your snacks. For example, you can label cheese balls as "beach balls," Twizzlers as "pool noodles," and Life Savers as… well those will stay the same! Have fun with the presentation and be sure to provide some healthy options as well. Dazzling Decorations. Decorations help make the difference between just a gathering, and a party. You can include colored lights around your yard and in your pool to set the mood to be festive and energetic. You can also purchase New Year themed decorations or make your own Times Square Ball for your yard. Watch the Ball Drop. Set up an outdoor television in a highly visible area, yet far enough away from the pool to remain safe. That way, you can all watch the Times Square festivities and see the ball drop together, without having to go inside the house. Make safety a top priority. Parties are the most enjoyable when everyone stays safe, and a New Year's pool party is certainly no exception. Be sure that an adult is supervising the pool at all times, especially if there are children attending your party. If people are consuming alcohol, be sure they are not engaging in any risky pool behavior. When in doubt, appoint a designated pool guard or hire a certified lifeguard for the evening so everyone can enjoy themselves and stay safe.

These tips can help you throw the best New Year's pool party to ring in 2020 with friends, family, and fun!

