Pool Fence Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares Tips for Keeping Your Pool Safe During the Colder Months

Pool safety is often a priority in the summer when family and friends are actively using the pool. But what about colder months, like the fall and winter, when the pool is not in regular use? It's still important to take steps to secure your pool and the surrounding area during the colder months, as safety is still important.

Keep the cover clear. With the colder temperatures comes falling leaves, snow, and ice. Pool covers (especially for inground pools) can become hidden under piles of leaves or snow accumulation, making it impossible for you to see where the pool is in relation to the rest of the yard. Keeping the cover clear maintains a higher level of visibility and reduces the chances of someone accidentally walking onto the cover.

Mark the pool area. This is especially important if you live in an area that is prone to large snowfalls. Sometimes, snow accumulates so quickly that it is not possible to keep the cover clear. If that is likely to happen in your yard, mark the perimeter of the pool with lawn stakes or other tall, highly visible items. That way, when the yard is covered in snowfall, the pool is still visible. This will help you avoid accidents and be able to clear that area first.

Install a pool fence. Installing a pool fence ensures that no people are animals can enter the pool area at all. This is the best way to keep your pool safe, especially if you have children or animals that might accidentally wander the yard. You can also get removable pool fencing that you can put up and take down whenever you want, so you always have an added layer of protection available to you.

For best safety results, combine all of these tips. After all, there is no reason to take any chances when it comes to safety.

