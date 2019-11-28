Pool Liners Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Discusses 4 Tips to Show Off Your Pool During the Holidays

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just because it's not summer anymore doesn't mean your pool can't be the focal point of your yard. Even if you are no longer swimming, you can still use your pool as a decorative feature during the holidays. Deck the halls this year and dress up your pool so you can enjoy it even when it isn't in use. Pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses four tips to show off your pool during the holidays.

Dress up your cover. Consider your pool cover a canvas for creating a holiday masterpiece! For a simple decorative touch, place an oversized red bow in the middle of your pool cover to make it look like a present. After all, your pool is a gift to your yard. You can also get some oversized decorative ornaments to place on the pool deck area to add more festive flare.

Light the night. Give your pool area the same treatment you give your roof by stringing lights around the deck and the pool. Consider using twinkling lights here to mimic the way the sun shimmers on the pool water during the summer. If your pool is uncovered during the holidays, you can also float lighted candles on the surface.

Get in the spirit with festive inflatables. Inflatables of holiday icons can be used whether your pool is open for the holidays or covered. If your pool is open, you can have them whimsically float on the surface, inviting guests to join the fun. If your pool is covered for the holidays, they can be secured to the pool deck area to still give the sense that these characters are enjoying the pool.

Decorate the trees. Ornaments are not just for the trees indoors! Hang ornaments from all the trees and greenery in the pool area -- more decorated trees means more places to leave presents, right?

Just because your pool is the star of the show in the summer, doesn't mean it can't bring joy to your yard in the holidays. With a few decorations and a lot of holiday spirit, it can be the perfect touch in a festive yard.

