HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- October usually brings one thing to mind: Halloween. For many, Halloween is one of the last days of the year to enjoy an outdoor party before the weather gets too cold. Throwing a Halloween party in your backyard is a great way to get friends and family together to celebrate the spooky season. Pool liners manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, lists 3 ways to enjoy a spooktacular Halloween party.

Keep your guests warm and comfortable. There's always a chance that outdoor Halloween parties can be a little chilly. That's no reason not to enjoy them in your backyard. Consider setting up a firepit where guests can sit around, talk, and make s'mores. It will be a great way to get guests to interact while keeping them warm and comfortable. Additionally, make sure your yard decor includes plenty of seating and pillows so guests can be comfortable.

Get plenty of themed decorations and snacks. Atmosphere and snacks can make or break a party. Why not have both in one? In addition to pumpkin, ghost, and spider decorations, choose snacks that are also on theme. Bell peppers carved like Jack O'Lanterns make for great dip holders, and Oreos can be transformed into spiders and bats with a few candy tweaks. These playful snacks, paired with the right lighting, decoration, and music, are sure to put a spooky spin on your party.

Make sure the yard is safe for people and animals. While it's important that your guests have fun at your party, it's more important that they stay safe. You can keep guests safe by making sure there is proper lighting, that there are no trip and fall hazards, and anything that could cause a potential accident is secured or stored away. If your yard has a pool, consider installing a safety pool cover or a safety pool fence to keep guests and animals safe from poolside accidents. This way, all guests can enjoy themselves and you can have peace of mind.

