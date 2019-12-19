HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the time of year to show your family and friends how much you care about them by getting them a thoughtful holiday gift. If someone you know recently had a pool installed, it's the perfect opportunity to get them a unique gift that they can use this upcoming pool season.

Pool liners supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares 4 holiday gift ideas for a new pool owner:

Personalized pool decor. Putting a personal touch on pool items, such as towels or a "welcome to our pool" sign can help a new pool owner set the tone for their new yard addition. Personalize them with the family's name or year the pool was installed as a way to commemorate the inaugural pool season.

Luxury pool floats. The best part of owning a pool is getting to sit back and relax and enjoy the water. Gifting a new pool owner with floating loungers or other comfortable floats will help them relax in ultimate style and comfort.

Water-safe or floating speakers. If there is not already a sound system hooked up in their yard, a floating speaker can be a great way to listen to music while enjoying the water, without the danger of bringing a phone or headphones into the water. Floating speakers are designed to sit on the water's surface and they are connected via bluetooth and/or wifi. The user can enjoy some tunes while keeping electronic devices a safe distance from the water.

Solar-powered chargers. Installing a pool means spending long days outdoors enjoying it. Depending on the setup of the yard, that may mean that there won't be a way to charge your phone or other devices for the entire day. Getting a new pool owner some solar-powered chargers lets them use the power of the sun to keep their devices charged without having to be close to an outlet.

When shopping for a holiday gift for the new pool owner in your life, be sure to keep these ideas in mind. They will be thankful for it when the next pool season comes around and they can put all their new items to use!

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com/pool-liners

