Pool Liners Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares 5 Tasty Summer Burger Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are staples at every barbeque you go to: hot dogs, grilled chicken, and yes, burgers. However, even though they are timeless foods, they could often become a little tired and unimaginative. The issue is finding new recipes that: do not take too much prep time, take you away from your guests while hosting, and most importantly, are easy to make. So, next time you are hosting a backyard bash and hungry bodies step out the pool waiting to be fed, you will be prepared. With new tasty burger recipes, your grilling repertoire will wow the most passionate carnivore to even the strictest vegetarian in your life. In order to impress your next poolside get-together pool liner supplier , LOOP-LOC, shares 5 ways you can dress up a crowd-pleasing classic the next time you step out of a LOOP-LOC lined pool.

Buffalo Chicken Burger. This burger is a departure from red meat, but that makes it no less delicious. A juicy chicken burger smothered in buffalo sauce topped with ranch, blue cheese, and tomatoes. Beef Chorizo Sliders. To add a little heat on a summer day, add some chorizo to your next burger. Mix ground beef and chorizo sausage into small patties, add avocado slices and layer sriracha mayo for a spicy gourmet meal made at home. Bacon and Goat Cheese Aioli Burger. The bacon has finally shown up on the list! A cheat code to make any burger taste better, top the burger with hand-cut bacon, goat cheese, lemon aioli, and mouth-watering crispy onion strings to add one last bit of crunch. Portobello Burgers with Sundried Tomato Aioli. Don't worry vegetarians, you don't have to bring your own food to this barbecue if this sizzling burger is served. A fresh portobello mushroom grilled to perfection with sundried tomato aioli, mozzarella cheese, beefsteak tomatoes, bitter arugula and red onions is the answer to your meatless needs. Quesadilla Burger. If you feel like going to Mexico without having to leave your backyard, this is the answer! Grill two tortillas to a desired crisp while melting cheese on top. Once you do that you will be ready to put a juicy burger between the tortillas adding corn, tomatoes, fresh jalapeno peppers, avocado and chipotle mayo for your across-the-border dreams.

By including even just one of the recipes to your grilling cookbook, each barbeque you host from now on will be a can't-miss. Enjoy the summer weather, the refreshing pool, and tasty burger the next time you fire up the grill.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

