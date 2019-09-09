HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once football is on the television and the leaves start to change colors, that usually signals the end of summer and the beginning of the pool offseason. Even though your pool will not be in use, taking care of it during the winter ensures that your pool will be ready next summer. Winterizing your pool may seem like an involved process, but it worth it in the end as next year's opening will be a breeze. To be a well-prepared pool owner, pool liners supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares 6 tips for prepping your pool for the offseason.

Timing is Everything. If you have the chance, of course, you want to get ahead of offseason and close your pool as soon as you are done using it for the year. However, it's not always as simple as that. If your area typically stays below 65 degrees during the offseason, it is best to wait until it falls a bit below that. If you wait for the cooler weather to close, it will prevent algae from spreading as that temperature creates an inhospitable environment for the bacteria. It also allows for an easy opening in the spring. Brush it Down. Once you have accounted for the weather outside, the very first thing you need to do in preparing to close your pool is to clean it. You will need to brush down the sidewalls and floor, vacuum larger sediments and debris, and skim off the top of the water. In doing so, you are preventing algae blooms from populating in the nooks and crannies of your pool. Chemicals Have a Season. Prior to adding winterizing chemicals, you will need to test your water to see the status of it. Once you balance all of the levels (alkalinity, pH, etc.) you will be good to go. You can research online or ask your pool provider for the best chemicals to apply to your pool setup to have a successful winterizing. Keep it Low. This step if for those who live in colder areas during the offseason. If your area regularly experiences freezing temperatures, you will need to remove water from your pool. This is in an effort to prevent freeze damage as the water expands once it freezes and could displace what is in its way. Ideally, your water level should be placed below your skimmer or what your pool manufacturer recommends. Remove Any Pool Accessories. Anything that can be detached from your pool, should be. This goes for things such as ladders and rails. If you leave them in your pool during the offseason, you are bound to run into some problems. Those problems namely being rust that occurs from being exposed to water for a prolonged time and also preventing you from being able to properly install your safety cover. Something like a ladder will cause an impediment to the integrity of the cover and worse off, leave the cover open to debris and small critters entering the pool. Cover for Safety. After you've followed at the steps prior to this, you're ready to close your pool down for the offseason. Good job! However, your choice in a safety cover is critical to a clean pool next summer. If you opt for a LOOP-LOC safety cover, you will not only have a cover that will filter out rain and snow while it is in place but also protect your pets and family. While having a clean pool is important, it is equally as important that everyone is safe around the pool, even when it is not in use.

As weekend plans change from lounging by the pool to apple picking, make sure you're set up for a pristine pool next summer. By following the tips above, you will not only prepare your pool for success, but you will feel much more confident the next time you have to close your pool.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC inground pool liners manufacturers . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

