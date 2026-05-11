Pool Scouts Partners With Hope Floats to Raise $10,000 in 2026 as Both Brands Celebrate 10 Years in Business

During National Water Safety Month this May, the entire Pool Scouts system will participate in the campaign, pushing its total donations past the $100,000 milestone.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool Scouts, the leading national pool service franchise, is once again partnering with Hope Floats Foundation. May is National Water Safety Month, and Pool Scouts franchise locations will participate in the fundraising campaign, raising money to support Hope Floats' mission of providing swim lesson scholarships to underserved children nationwide.

Since 2021, Pool Scouts has raised $106,000 for Hope Floats. Last year, the campaign helped expand access to swim lessons at a critical time, giving more children access to lessons ahead of summer. This year, the brand is setting a $10,000 goal.

Step Into Swim, an initiative of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, an organization dedicated to promoting water safety and making waves in drowning prevention, is once again pledging to match donations up to $20,000 for a second year. Step Into Swim has funded swimming lessons for more than 300,000 children across the country.

"Water safety is something our franchisees see firsthand in the communities they serve, so this partnership is a natural extension of what we do every day," said Lynlea Rudell, director of marketing for Pool Scouts. "As our system grows and we celebrate our 10th year, we have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact by helping more families access swim lessons and stay safe around the water."

Kristin Mabrouk, executive director for Hope Floats, said the collaboration continues to grow in impact each year as both organizations expand. Through the campaign, funds have been used to support families and provide access to children who may be the first in their families to learn to swim.

"Pool Scouts is a very aligned partnership because they're working with people who understand the need for water safety," she said. "Then we're able to allocate those scholarship funds to those same communities that they're in."

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children. Formal swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%, and Pool Scouts' donations help make those lessons available to more families in the communities it serves.

Mabrouk said the timing of the campaign matters because it lines up right before summer, when more families are around pools and water. That makes it easier to get kids into lessons right when they need them. She also pointed out that the funding can make a real difference for families with more than one child, since it allows siblings to take lessons at the same time instead of spacing them out or choosing just one.

National Water Safety Month highlights the role education plays in keeping families safe around the water. For Pool Scouts, that focus connects directly to its broader effort to support the communities it serves.

"The Pool Scouts network keeps expanding and so does ours, so we can help more people everywhere," Mabrouk said. "We're very grateful for the partnership and excited to be going into our 10th year and beyond."

Those interested in donating to the Pool Scouts/Hope Floats campaign for National Water Safety Month can do so at https://givebutter.com/poolscouts2026.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pool Scouts, visit: https://1851franchise.com/poolscouts.

ABOUT POOL SCOUTS:

Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Pool Scouts is a premier pool service franchise focused on delivering a quality, consistent brand experience while providing pool cleaning, maintenance and minor repair services at residential properties. Technicians are trained in testing, monitoring, treating and servicing pools and can provide ongoing service as well as help at the beginning and end of the summer season. With 79 territories across 17 states, Pool Scouts offers a great opportunity as a low-cost franchise in the pool services industry with available territories across the United States. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit http://poolscoutsfranchise.com.

ABOUT BUZZ FRANCHISE BRANDS

Founded in 2012 and based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Buzz Franchise Brands is a fast-growing multi-brand franchising organization that builds companies that get people talking. The organization's first brand, Mosquito Joe, was sold to Neighborly in late 2018 after growing to almost 300 locations. Buzz Franchise Brands currently operates pool cleaning and maintenance company Pool Scouts, residential cleaning company Home Clean Heroes, swim lesson company British Swim School and holiday lighting company Wonderly Lights. The company has been named among the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies as well as Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for several years in a row. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Pool Scouts