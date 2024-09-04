Poolert Launches Poolert S - An AI-Driven Pool Alarm That Redefines Pool Safety

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poolert is proud to introduce Poolert S, an advanced AI-driven pool alarm system that promises to revolutionize pool safety. Launching on Kickstarter on September 5th at 8 AM PT, Poolert S combines cutting-edge AI technology, a comprehensive alert system, and smart home integration to provide unparalleled security for pool owners.

Quadruple Alert System for Enhanced Safety: Poolert S's Quadruple Alert System includes a high-definition AI camera, underwater motion sensor, real-time app notifications, and a home unit alarm, all working together to provide 24/7 monitoring. This comprehensive setup ensures that every angle is covered, providing proactive poolside safety and enabling users to take immediate action in case of any potential risks.

Revolutionary AI Technology: Poolert S is equipped with advanced AI algorithms that distinguish between routine activities and real threats, ensuring minimal false alarms. Users receive instant alerts via the Poolert app, enabling them to respond promptly to potential dangers.

"We designed Poolert S with the vision of making pool safety smarter, easier, and more reliable than ever before," said Jordan He, CEO of Poolert. "Our goal is to provide peace of mind to every pool owner, knowing they have the best technology protecting their loved ones."

Effortless Installation and Solar Charging: Designed for simplicity, Poolert S features a wire-free WiFi connection and solar charging, making it easy to install on both inground and above-ground pools. The durable space aluminum housing ensures reliable performance in all weather conditions. Poolert S integrates seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to control modes and receive alerts via voice commands.

Poolert S will be available in two versions: Poolert S (Wi-Fi) starting at $199 and Poolert S (Wi-Fi + 4G) starting at $219. Both versions will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting September 5th at 8 AM PT. Early backers can enjoy special pricing and additional perks. Visit the Kickstarter campaign pag e to secure your Poolert S today.

About Poolert

Poolert is committed to enhancing pool safety through innovative technology. By blending advanced AI with user-friendly design, Poolert aims to make every pool safer.

For more information, visit the official website: https://poolert-alarm.com/ .

