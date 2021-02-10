PoolPro Valet Debuts as 3-in-1 Mobile Platform for Pool Service Companies

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PoolPro Valet announces the launch of its mobile platform to help pool service companies automate daily tasks, increase cash flow, improve customer relationships, and manage field teams. The company is revolutionizing the $5.9 billion pool service industry by using advanced technology to solve the top challenges faced by pool service companies.

As a business management platform, PoolPro Valet basically 'Uber-izes' every aspect of a pool service business, including back office accounting with two-way sync. The technology uses cloud-based software for both the iOS and Android field technician app and customer app.

PoolPro Valet's company version of the app provides a seamless way to operate a paperless business. In addition to automated invoicing, recurring invoices and direct payments with QuickBooks Online integration, scheduling, contactless dispatching and data uploads, the app tracks field teams with built-in GPS, delivers a frictionless customer communication channel that encourages referrals to new customers, and more. No additional equipment or software is required.

The PoolPro Valet company-branded customer version of the app is free and provides pool owners with automatic payment features, service notifications and reports, the ability to tip and rate service, and a feature to request service and repairs using photos and video.

"The pool service companies we serve are small-to-medium size businesses and this past year's challenges have made it especially difficult to run a business. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the field service industry leaving small business owners with a lot to manage -- from customer retention and supply chain issues to field team management and collections. Instead of focusing on how best to grow their pool business, owners have been trying to stay afloat while continuing to do routine tasks manually. Our new app is like Uber for pool service companies," says Founder and CEO Peter Wasmer.

PoolPro Valet is led by serial entrepreneur Peter Wasmer of Naples, Florida. The team is comprised of pragmatic business builders who are dedicated to simplifying and automating service business operations with easy-to-use technology. The underlying belief is that technology should serve and help drive a business, not hold it back. As entrepreneurs and frequent consumers of RISC™ (Regular Interval Service Companies) services, the PoolPro Valet team understands both sides of the business coin and continues to use its experience and expertise to bring constant innovation to field service businesses across the country.

