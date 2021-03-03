PoolPro Valet Outlines Key Takeaways for Pool Service Companies from 2021 Everything Under the Sun Expo

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PoolPro Valet addresses several trends impacting the pool service industry, including how companies are gearing up for change, as discovered at this year's Everything Under the Sun Expo, the swimming pool industry's annual trade show held at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center.

Executives from Pure Coastal Development attended the event to introduce PoolPro Valet, a new 3-in-1 mobile platform to help pool service companies automate daily tasks, increase cash flow, improve customer relationships, manage field teams, and more. The company is revolutionizing the $5.9 billion pool service industry by using advanced technology to solve the top challenges faced by pool service companies.

Among the key themes discussed were:

The Swimming Pool Industry Continues to Expand

According to IBIS World, an industry research group, there are currently 80,529 U.S. swimming pool service companies that employ some 97,284 workers, representing an increase of 6.9% over 2020. While 2020 may have resulted in some decline in revenue due to the health pandemic, the next five years are expected to show strong growth that will more than compensate for any slight downturn. If anything, the work from home era has resulted in increased demand for amenities such as swimming pools, attendees agreed.

Customer Communication is Critical

Pool service companies need a way to communicate better with customers and the days of emailing or texting and then waiting for a response back are coming to an end as new technology promises to make the process easier by eliminating back and forth. PoolPro Valet's company-branded customer version of the app is free and includes features that allow customers to request service and repairs using photos and video, tip and rate service, and pay invoices – similar to the Uber app for passengers and frictionless, immediate and effective.

Owners Desire New Platforms to Meet 'Undiscovered Needs'

The need for a sophisticated GPS system proved to be a previously undiscovered "WOW need" for pool service companies. At present, some companies already use GPS tracking for their fleets while others don't consider themselves to be at the stage where a GPS system is necessary. However, once they realize that GPS is integrated into PoolPro Valet's solution with no additional equipment or contracts, and see how useful it is, they are sold on using it. PoolPro Valet's technology uses cloud-based software for both the iOS and Android field technician app so they are constantly in touch with their company's home base.

Simplifying is the Solution

One EXPO attendee explained his frustration with the fact that he was using four different apps to manage his business, including individual systems for GPS, route optimization, scheduling, and payments – in addition to a fifth app for measuring and calculating swimming pool chemicals. The fact that PoolPro Valet is a 3-in-1 platform 'built by service companies for service companies' proved compelling as an innovative new solution for delivering the full package and simplifying how a pool service business is run.

Paperless is Increasingly Important

The COVID-19 health pandemic has focused increased attention on seamless, paperless systems as customers and pool technicians both seek ways to avoid hands-on, personal interaction. EXPO attendees were impressed with PoolPro Valet's mobile system for automated invoicing, recurring invoices and direct payments with QuickBooks Online integration, scheduling, contactless dispatching and data uploads.

Hard Work Deserves Its Just Reward

"In the spirit of industry camaraderie, PoolPro Valet is pleased to announce this year's winners of its Yeti Giveaway. Congratulations to the winners of PoolPro Valet custom Yeti Ramblers - Holli Henderson of Premier Pools, Melbourne, FL and Jim Bryant of Seaside Pools, Palm City, FL, and special congratulations to Justin Benson of Colonial Pool and Spa, Ft Myers, FL who won the Yeti Hopper cooler," said company Founder and CEO Peter Wasmer.

About Pure Coastal Development

Pure Coastal Development is led by serial entrepreneur Peter Wasmer of Naples, Florida. The team is comprised of pragmatic business builders who are dedicated to simplifying and automating service business operations with easy-to-use technology. The underlying belief is that technology should serve and help drive a business, not hold it back. As entrepreneurs and frequent consumers of RISC™ (Regular Interval Service Companies) services, the Pure Coastal team understands both sides of the business coin and continues to use its experience and expertise to bring constant innovation to field service businesses across the country.

