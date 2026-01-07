Pools of Hope Awarded $50,000 Grant from S. Mark Taper Foundation to Meet Rising Community Needs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pools of Hope is proud to announce it has been awarded a $50,000 general operating support grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation, a prestigious funder known for investing in community-based organizations working to improve lives across Southern California.

This grant will directly support Pools of Hope's mission to provide a warm water facility promoting whole life wellness in our community. Pools of Hope ensures access to therapeutic aquatic programs and preventative health services for vulnerable populations in North Long Beach and surrounding communities.

Pools of Hope has seen a significant increase in demand for services in recent years, particularly as families face rising healthcare costs and ongoing disparities in access to care. From mobility support and chronic pain relief to mental wellness and youth development, the organization's programs are being asked to meet more needs than ever before—often with fewer flexible resources. This general support grant arrives at a critical time, allowing Pools of Hope to remain nimble and responsive to its community as those needs continue to evolve.

"This grant is more than just funding, it's an affirmation of the work we've been doing for decades to promote healing, dignity, and wellness for our community," said Patricia Dixon, Executive Director of Pools of Hope. "We're honored to have the support of the S. Mark Taper Foundation to expand access to therapeutic services that truly change lives. This grant will help us continue providing compassionate care, especially to those who need it most."

With this generous support, Pools of Hope will provide adaptive direct services to more than 4,000 individuals with special health needs, including those living with physical and developmental disabilities, chronic conditions, injuries, and age-related symptoms. Additionally, the funding will expand preventive health education and outreach to over 15,000 residents, strengthening the organization's impact in improving well-being across the region.

About Pools of Hope

Pools of Hope is a trusted nonprofit wellness and aquatic therapy center located in North Long Beach. For over 62 years, the organization has served children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities through warm-water therapy, exercise programs, and community health education. The accessible pools and evidence-based programs support improved physical and mental well-being for clients across Los Angeles County.

About the S. Mark Taper Foundation

The S. Mark Taper Foundation is a private family foundation that has been serving Southern California communities since 1983. The Foundation supports nonprofit organizations working to address critical needs and social inequities across a range of areas, including health, education, housing, and human services.

Contact:

Urina Harrell

Phone: 562-212-6909

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pools of Hope