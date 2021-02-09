POOLSERV Now Highest Rated Pool Service in San Diego County - Popular Pool Care Company Continues to Dive Into the Hearts of Local Community With Unmatched Customer Experience and Reliable Weekly Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POOLSERV (https://getpoolserv.com/) proudly announced that it had become the highest rated pool service company in the San Diego region, according to online customer surveys, review platforms, and social media metrics. Founded in 2020, POOLSERV attributes its rapid success to an unconventional approach to pool care that involves a deep commitment to customer service and a weekly pool maintenance program that customers have come to rely upon. In fact, over 98% of POOLSERV's customers use the rapidly growing company's unique Weekly Service subscription.

POOLSERV Logo

"We're extremely happy that our customers are so pleased with our work," said POOLSERV. "The secret to our success really just involves two things: the highest quality approach to pool care, and our drive to provide a level of service our customers never knew was possible. And we actually walk that talk. We provide a lot of little extra touches customers can't get anywhere else, like on-the-way text messages, as well as service summaries sent directly to the customers' email after every visit; these include exactly what the technician did, the customers' pool chemistry levels, what chemicals were added, other notes for the customer, and a picture of their clean and clear pool. This gives our customers deep reassurance and allows them to save time, gain peace of mind, and experience luxury. And our website is built with easy functionality, which helps prospective customers get an instant, hassle-free quote just by answering a few questions about their pool."

The Weekly Service subscription includes brushing, skimming, water testing, basket emptying, chemical balancing (chemicals included), backwashing if necessary, and filtration system checkups, with POOLSERV's Green-Free Guarantee™ covering the entire cost to restore a customer's pool if it turns green while under the company's care. POOLSERV also has an unlimited referral program: for each friend referred for weekly service, both customers receive a free month of service – with no limit to the number of free months one can receive for new referrals.

"Our different approach to pool care affects all aspects of our business, including how we hire our employees," said POOLSERV. "We hire first and foremost on personality. Skillset comes second. You can always train someone on the technical details of the job, but you can't train their personality or character. This allows us to ensure that our employees are always naturally friendly, helpful, and positive – upholding our high standards and providing the quality service our customers expect and deserve."

To sign up for weekly service or to get an instant quote, visit POOLSERV online. Or, follow them on social media: Facebook Instagram.

Media Contact:

James, Office Manager

(858) 707-7589

[email protected]

SOURCE POOLSERV

