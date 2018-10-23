Poo~Pourri Founder Suzy Batiz Launches supernatural™

Supernatural is introduced through a Starter Kit ($75) comprised of four beautiful, reusable glass bottles which pair with glass vials of Conscious Concentrates for every part of your home—bath & tile, wood & floors, glass & mirrors and counters & granite. The limited, first batch of supernatural is available on goop.com, in-store at goop Highland Park Village, TX and online at supernatural.com .

We care about doing our part, that's why supernatural is shipped as just-add-water concentrated formulas and packaged in sustainable materials, making us a brand with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry. Supernatural took two years to perfect the always natural, hardworking, get-the-funk-out formulas which are tried and tested and crafted with mother nature's finest: essential oils, plants and minerals.

"I knew we could do better as a planet and as humans, so I set out to create something new: conscious cleaning products that are good for the environment, your home and for you," comments Founder and CEO Suzy Batiz. "The aroma therapeutic benefits of supernatural's oils activate the senses, creating a little something we like to call an extrasensory cleaning experience. If we have to clean, we may as well figure out how to enjoy it, to have fun with it and choose it."

Shot on location in various natural lands and parks of Oregon by photographer Asher Moss, the supernatural campaign features six models who bared their hearts, souls and bottoms to illustrate the intrinsic and stunning connection between humans and nature.

Take a deep breath and open yourself to a new realm where cleaning is a sensorial experience with @supernaturalclean and get ready to #cleanbuttnaked.

About Suzy Batiz:

Suzy Batiz creative visionary, inventor, founder and CEO of Poo~Pourri and supernatural. She is an expert in entrepreneurial intuition. A serial creator and entrepreneur, she developed an exponentially growing, debt-free enterprise worth $400 million without borrowing a dime or enlisting a single investor. Suzy has mastered harnessing her intuition and diving into her alive ideas to grow an empire that tackles taboo topics and challenges societal norms. Suzy has been featured by leading business publications including Forbes, CNBC, Fast Company and Entrepreneur. She has also been interviewed for Modern Hero, Marie Forleo, Girl Boss Radio & The Skinny Confidential podcasts and has given presentations for Emerging Women, The Summit Series, Conscious Capitalism & the In goop Health summit.

About supernatural:

Supernatural is household cleaning magic, made with nature. Essential oils, plants and minerals come together in our Conscious Concentrates™ to get the funk out of bath & tile, wood & floors, glass & mirrors and counters & granite. Supernatural is revolutionizing the industry by turning cleaning into an extrasensory experience with delicious, herbaceous aromas that smell so good they'll make you want to #cleanbuttnaked. And with sustainable practices and materials, it'll clean your conscience, too.

